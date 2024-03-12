‘They sent a sample HELP’: Customer slams Trader Joe’s for cup of ramen noodles after seeing what’s inside

After a long day, all you want to do is relax with your favorite food. However, a woman called out Trader Joe’s for ruining that experience for her after she discovered the small amount of ramen noodles in the cup she bought from the store.

In a video with 2.2 million views, TikToker Aiyanna (@aiyannace) said, “Trader Joe’s. Stop playing with me. I’m a loyal customer.” She emphasized her frustration by angrily tapping the cup of noodles on the counter to punctuate each word. Then, she focused the camera on the source of her anger: Inside the cup, the noodles were in a small ball. “I thought I was going to have a nice cup of ramen,” she remarked.

Next, she dumped the noodles onto a paper towel, the shape still intact. “What the f*ck is this?” she asked. Afterward, Aiyanna picked up the ball of noodles and waved it to the camera. “Stop playing with me before I get mad,” she concluded, dropping it back onto the paper towel.

The content creator further expressed her anger in the caption, writing, “IM HEATED RN.”

In the comments section, viewers cracked jokes about the ramen.

“That lil ball of yarn,” one viewer joked.

“They sent a sample help!” another jested.

“That’s one fork twist,” a third quipped.

However, Aiyanna wasn’t the only one who had issues with Trader Joe’s ramen.

“The first time i got trader joe’s ramen was also my LAST time,” one viewer stated.

“I bought this ONCE. It doesn’t even taste good,” a second remarked.

This complaint also made its way to the Trader Joe’s Subreddit. Reddit user Doneone posted a similar picture of his ramen noodles from the grocery store company. “Trader Joe’s Instant Ramen Soup was on sale this week, picked up several in all 3 flavors, not loving the texture of the noodles and the portion amount is kinda skimpy, just me?” the user wrote.

This stirred a flurry of discussion, and most Redditors agreed. On the flip side, one user suggested, “I personally love the broth more than other brands. And the noodles are a good texture if you cook them properly, but theres definitely not enough to be a filling meal.”

