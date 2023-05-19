job hunter in front of tan background with caption 'when I was interviewed at Trader Joe's and the lady interviewing me asked me to list 10 products that have lavender packaging and I laughed but she was dead serious' (l) Trader Joe's building with sign and blue sky (c) job hunter in front of tan background with caption 'when I was interviewed at Trader Joe's and the lady interviewing me asked me to list 10 products that have lavender packaging and I laughed but she was dead serious' (r)

‘I literally worked there and could not answer that question’: Job hunter interviewing at Trader Joe’s says she was asked to ‘list 10 products with lavender packaging’

'Oh, you like Trader Joe’s? Name every product in the store.'

Phil West 

Phil West

Posted on May 19, 2023

A job hunter who was interviewing at a Trader Joe’s thought the interviewer was just pulling her leg when asked to “list 10 products with lavender packing,” but as the job hunter tells it, the Trader Joe’s representative really wanted to know.

The video capturing this magic moment came from creator @not.kez, garnering more than 323,000 views as of Friday.

The on-screen caption, containing the bulk of the narrative, reads, “When I was being interviewed at Trader Joe’s and the lady interviewing me asked me to list 10 products that have lavender packaging and I laughed but she was dead serious.”

@not.kez i knew they took it seriously hiring people but DAMN #fyp #traderjoes #hiring #job #interview ♬ THANK U SO MUCH FOR ALL THE POSTS – Ieggedurmom

The short video is embellished by the popular “you’re joking” TikTok sound.

Commenters couldn’t believe it either.

“‘Oh, you like Trader Joe’s?'” roleplayed one. “‘Name every product in the store.'”

“Name every Joe,” another suggested.

A Trader Joe’s employee jumped in to confess, “I literally worked there and could not answer that question.”

There is a question lingering, however, about whether Trader Joe’s even has 10 lavender products. A search on the Trader Joe’s website reveals just three lavender-adjacent items: a lavender-scented liquid laundry detergent, liquid dish soap in a lavender and tea tree scent, and reusable lavender dryer bags.

One commenter shared an interview experience there, noting, “During mine, they told me Trader Joe’s only opens stores in ‘educated communities.'” That commenter added an eye roll emoji for good measure.

“They made me do TWO different interviews and still rejected me,” another shared.

“They made me go through 3 rounds of interviews,” yet another person chimed in. “And said no to me based on my availability they had prior to the interview.”

While those are serious confessions that were enabled by the TikTok having an open comments section, others just delighted in the opportunity to try to be funny.

As one commenter counseled, “Tell every Joe mama joke.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email and to Trader Joe’s via the website form.

*First Published: May 19, 2023, 12:07 pm CDT

