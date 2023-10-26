The Exorcist, a history

The Exorcist franchise, spanning over five decades, has recently introduced its sixth installment, “The Exorcist: Believer.” Directed by David Gordon Green and co-written with Peter Sattler, this 2023 supernatural horror film showcases the depth of its characters while weaving a haunting narrative. Leslie Odom Jr. leads the ensemble cast that includes other talented actors like Lidya Jewett and Olivia O’Neill, making her film debut amidst familiar faces Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair, who will reprise their roles from the 1973 classic.

With a production budget of $30 million, the film was a financial success, grossing $109 million worldwide despite receiving less-than-stellar reviews from critics. As they eagerly await the upcoming 2025 sequel, “The Exorcist: Deceiver,” audiences remain divided on the film’s ability to strike the right balance between staying true to its roots and introducing fresh horror elements.

Tracing the origins of “The Exorcist”: The 1973 phenomenon

The original film in the series, 1973’s “The Exorcist,” remains an undisputed classic in the horror genre. Directed by legendary director William Friedkin and written for the screen by William Peter Blatty, the movie was based on Blatty’s novel of the same name. The story of a young girl’s demonic possession and harrowing exorcism by two Catholic priests became a sensation with its chilling sequences and powerful performances, especially from then-newcomers Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair.

The film faced a myriad of challenges, from controversial casting decisions to accidents and mishaps that fueled rumors of a cursed production. Despite these hurdles, “The Exorcist” achieved both commercial success and critical acclaim upon its release, grossing an impressive $441 million. It was also nominated for 10 Academy Awards, making history as the first horror film to be recognized in the Best Picture category. Over the decades, its influence on pop culture has only grown, solidifying its place as a cinematic classic.

Themes and interpretations in “The Exorcist”

Part of the reason for the flagging success of the sequels is tied to the original’s talent, and also an unrepeatable position of the film within time and place. On top it being a fundamental shift in the horror genre, the movie became a sociopolitical and cultural reference point.

The overwhelming success of “The Exorcist” at the box office was seen by many critics and scholars as a reflection of the socio-political anxieties prevalent in the aftermath of the late 1960s’ cultural shifts. Amy Chambers noted the film’s portrayal of a U.S. in flux, confronting its systemic evils head-on. Breaking away from the Gothic horror norm of the 1960s, the film depicted a contemporary urban society being torn apart by an ancient, unspeakable evil, as pointed out by noted British critic Mark Kermode. Stephen King regarded it as a quintessential “social horror film,” with the possessed Regan symbolizing the confrontational youth protesting the Vietnam War.

The Watergate scandal, which occurred during the film’s release, amplified the nation’s sense of mistrust and unrest. Some, like Tom Breihan of The A.V. Club, saw parallels between the film’s themes and the political crisis. Meanwhile, theologian Carl Raschke linked the film’s profound impact to the desolation left by the crumbling of traditional religious and societal values.

“The Exorcist” was also critiqued for its possible reactionary stance against the feminist movement, as the film’s story of a single mother and her unruly daughter being saved by male figures was seen by some as a refutation of emerging feminist ideas. In his book, Easy Riders, Raging Bulls: How the Sex-Drugs-and-Rock ‘N Roll Generation Saved Hollywood, Peter Biskind described the film as visualizing fears of female puberty, and associating emergent female sexuality with demonic possession. However, Barbara Creed presented an alternate feminist perspective, positing that Pazuzu’s possession of Regan could be seen as a feminist act, challenging male dominance.

Texas State religious studies professor Joseph Laycock noted the film’s resonance with a form of folk piety, suggesting that its depiction of religious beliefs outside of institutional norms might have struck a chord with audiences disillusioned with rationalized religion. The film not only tapped into deep-seated religious sentiments but also encapsulated the socio-political anxieties of a nation in transition.

The sequels and their mixed reception

The success of “The Exorcist” inevitably led to sequels, though they failed to replicate the original’s magic. “Exorcist II: The Heretic” (1977) saw Linda Blair reprising her role as Regan MacNeil. However, the second installment of the series was marred by negative reviews, with many considering it one of the worst films ever made. Despite its $30 million earnings against a $14 million budget, the hostile reception caused a long hiatus before the next sequel was released.

“The Exorcist III,” which came out in 1990, distanced itself from its ill-fated predecessor, setting its events 15 years after the original and bypassing the events of “The Heretic.” The plot followed Lieutenant William F. Kinderman investigating demonic murders, drawing inspiration from real-life serial killer cases. William Peter Blatty returned as director and writer, but last-minute changes demanded by the producers altered his vision.

“The Exorcist” legacy and franchise impact

The Exorcist media franchise, rooted in William Peter Blatty’s 1971 horror novel, has evolved over the years to include various prequels, sequels, and a television series. The stories consistently revolve around the malevolent entity, Pazuzu, and the relentless efforts to combat its possession. With total earnings surpassing $661 million, the franchise remains a significant force in the horror genre.

By 2020, talks of a reboot began to circulate. Eventually, it was determined that instead of a reboot, a direct sequel to the original film would be crafted, leading to the release of “The Exorcist: Believer” in 2023. While critics like those at Time Out and Chicago Sun-Times felt that the latest installment failed to capture the original’s essence, it’s undeniable that The Exorcist franchise continues to captivate audiences, with the movies’ box office success standing as a testament to its enduring appeal.

Conclusion

With every new addition, the world of “The Exorcist” continues to expand, eliciting a mix of nostalgia and anticipation from its global fanbase. Whether or not the recent films manage to recreate the magic of the original, the legacy of “The Exorcist” remains untouched, and is arguably a beacon in the realm of supernatural horror.