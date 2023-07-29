‘they say they didn’t ask for bread’: Texas Roadhouse customers in shock when server brings them rolls

Grabbing dinner at Texas Roadhouse is an exact science. The steakhouse chain is well known for scripting to the very last detail its servers’ interactions with customers. And that interaction is of course kicked off by the customary basket of rolls.

But Texas Roadhouse server Asia Maryam, who is known as @asianmaryam22 on TikTok, says in a recent video there are still some first-time customers who aren’t aware of the practice.

The video shows Asia dressed in her Texas Roadhouse uniform greeting a table. “when I bring first timers a basket of Texas-Road House Rolls & they say they didn’t ask for bread,” Asia writes in the caption. “like i know why you came here now take the damn rolls.”

The caption includes hashtags #serverlife, #texasroadhouserolls, and #skit.

The video has received more than 38,000 views since it was posted on July 27. Fellow Texas Roadhouse servers said they could relate to the joke.

“Exactly!! Now do you want one of these legendary margaritas or ice cold beers,” wrote user jalynjohnson680. Asia responded with a laughing emoji: “let’s get this routine over with,” she agreed.

“You bring them something they didn’t ask for& they act like they’re getting roped into a felony. Lol lol lol,” wrote user ambersmalley740. “I get a kick out of people like that.”

Users who frequent Texas Roadhouse said they take all the bread they can get.

“Nah I’ll just go upfront buy some rolls then leave tbh,” wrote OGCLEVELANDJR.

“Go ahead and bring 3 more baskets while you at it,” wrote CBreeze.

Texas Roadhouse is a TikTok favorite—going viral for a slew of reasons over the recent past. Everybody seems to have an opinion from customers complaining about their food to servers airing grievances about their customers. And of course there is no shortage of takeout hacks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Asia via TiKTok for comment.