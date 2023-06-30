‘Ordering a water and a coke’: Former Texas Roadhouse server shares customer requests that annoy her

A former Texas Roadhouse server revealed a long list of customer behaviors that annoyed her on the job from requests about senior citizen discounts to how people people ordered their steak.

In a video posted on Wednesday, TikTok creator @flabigailfartin, who the Daily Dot has covered in the past for her Texas Roadhouse-adjacent content, shared that she recently left her post at Texas Roadhouse, perhaps freeing her up to really let loose about the various annoyances she harbored about the job.

As of Thursday, her video has been viewed more than 54,000 times.

“This is going to be a rapid-fire of things that annoyed me as a server, particularly a server at Texas Roadhouse, because I no longer work there and I can say them now,” she began.

Her list of grievances included: ”Asking me if I can adjust the volume of the music, change the air conditioning or change the heat, asking me for extra lemons and Splenda in order to make your own lemonade— disgusting —being oddly specific about the amount of ice that you want in your glass.”

“I don’t care,” she said.

From there, she teed off on grown men who registered disgust when she asked if they wanted mushrooms or onion on their steaks, customers who asked her to list all 20 sides, and asking for coleslaw even though, in her words, “We haven’t had coleslaw for the past three years.”

She was also tired of customers calling Texas Roadhouses’ Cactus Blossom a Bloomin’ Onion, the name of a popular delicacy offered at Outback Steakhouse.

She concluded by noting, “I could continue this for the whole 10 minutes, but I won’t because that would expose too much rage that I don’t need to expose because that would be unhealthy.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment. Servers revealing customer quirks are nothing new, and there are many aside from the troubles servers deal with when it comes to tipping. Commenters added on to @flabigailfartin’s list.

“Asking anything at all that’s written on the menu,” offered one.

“When you tell them you’re out of bread and they basically accuse you of lying,” someone else recalled.

“Not medium but not medium well, something in the middle,” said another, explaining a customer’s baffling steak order.

There’s a worse steak order, though: “When I ask how they want it done and they go on the grill HAHAHAH so funny.”