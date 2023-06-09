‘Dinner for 4 at a steakhouse for $55’: Texas Roadhouse customer says takeout meal is almost $40 cheaper than eating in the restaurant

If you’re looking to stock up on prepared food from some of your favorite restaurant franchises, then you might want to try what a lot of social media users have claimed has made meal prepping easier on them: Ordering family style meals to-go.

While different folks have reported having variegated experiences in ordering from some popular chains, with portion sizes seemingly varying from location to location, when ordering a family meal it’s believed that restaurants tend to give customers a bit more bang for their buck because they are typically spending more money up front than they would ordering individual separate meals.

Texas Roadhouse is one such restaurant chain that has been glowingly recommended by devotees of the franchise who seem to be very satisfied with the amount of food that they got for what they paid.

And a TikToker named Kristen (@paras_site_adventures) has also commended the brand’s take out offerings, stating that she saved about $40 by ordering the food at home instead of eating it inside a Texas Roadhouse establishment.

She posted about the to go food order in a now viral TikTok that has accrued nearly 73,000 likes as of this writing.

Kristen says in the video that she is unable to take her family to Texas Roadhouse to dine indoors without spending at least $90 and that’s before her husband even orders “a beer.”

She shows off a large bag on camera that she says she purchased for $50 to $55 and then tells her viewers that she is going break down all of the food she got for this amount of money.

The TikToker concedes that she probably shouldn’t have ordered the meal because as a family they can’t really afford it, but that she ultimately forgot to take food out of the freezer and she was hungry so they opted to get the takeout, family style meal. She goes on to say that she got the family beef tip meal, a house salad with ranch dressing, along with the side of green beans and a side of steak fries.

The first item that she shows in the video is a bag filled with multiple butter containers, followed by a paper sack that she says is filled with a ” buttload of rolls,” which appears to be an item that she is greatly fond of as she says that anyone who goes to Texas Roadhouse and doesn’t eat it’s rolls is “missing out on life.”

But there are even more rolls: She shows off an additional box filled with the bready goodness Kristen says she intends on using as “extra for the week or whatever.”

The next item is a white styrofoam package stuffed with a foil wrapped sweet potato and two large containers loaded with green beans, followed by another white styrofoam container that has what she calls a “decent amount of steak fries” inside.

What Kristen really seemed impressed by however was the “big ol’ tray” of steak tips that she shows off to the camera and goes on to say she was given so much meat that she will “probably have leftovers.”

The second tray is a “beautiful” salad filled with lettuce and shredded cheese, croutons, containers of ranch dressing and tomatoes.

She ends her video suggesting to folks that if they are looking to save some money when eating out to try a Texas Roadhouse family style meal.

According to DineOnline.net, a Texas Roadhouse location in South Bend, Indiana does appear to offer family packs, including the beef tips meal that Kristen showed off in her video; the website says it costs $52.79. Five other family pack meals that are portioned out for 4 people are also listed: chicken critters ($43.99), grilled bbq chicken ($43.99), pulled pork ($43.99), ribs ($65.99), and sirloin steaks ($54.99).

However, it doesn’t appear that every single Texas Roadhouse location offers family packs. When the Daily Dot attempted to place an order at a Northern New Jersey Texas Roadhouse location, there didn’t appear to be an option to order a to-go family pack meal. This appears to be supported by the Krazy Koupon Lady website, which writes: “Not every Texas Roadhouse has ‘Family Packs,’ so double-check with your local Texas Roadhouse to get the most accurate prices and selection.”

Some commenters were shocked at the affordability of the Texas Roadhouse meals, with one person remarking that it’s even cheaper than some popular fast food chains: “4 ppl cant even eat at McDs for $50 anymore,” one person wrote. Another penned: “that’s awesome for 50 dollars! that’s crazy! all that meat”

Another remarked that they too understand the struggle of forgetting to take the meat out of the freezer: “Sometimes you just need someone else to cook dinner, I feel you! This looks like a great meal, I’ve never thought to order for pick up there.”

But there just seemed to be a lot of folks who thought the family packed meal was a great value: “what??? The steak alone would be $55 you got so much food I’m gonna try this order”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email and Kristen via TikTok comment for further information.