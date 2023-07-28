“The waiter said ‘yea we just do the noodles & pour cheese on top'”: Texas Roadhouse customer gets served unmixed mac & cheese

Texas Roadhouse’s mac and cheese has been the subject of many viral bad reviews and once again, it appears to be trending for all the wrong reasons.

In a TikTok video that has raked in over 157,000 views, user Dae (@2rawdae) shows viewers what she received after she ordered the pasta dish—and it doesn’t look particularly appetizing.

“I went to Texas Roadhouse and decided to get mac & cheese and this is what I got,” reads the text overlay on her video.

The bowl of unseasoned pasta appears to be covered in creamy cheese, which is slapped right on top of the noodles and not mixed in at all.

“It’s Kraft,” a user wrote in the comments section.

“It wasn’t even that,” Dae responded, saying that her Texas Roadhouse waiter explained how they make the dish. “The waiter said, ‘Yea we just do the noodles & [pour] cheese on top,'”

“They could have at least mixed it up,” noted another user.

“That’s [some] noodles and liquid cheese. Where’s the seasoning?” one TikToker wondered.

“As a server at Roadhouse, anytime someone asks for it, I always say, ‘It’s not my favorite,'” another user wrote.

This is not the first time Texas Roadhouse’s mac and cheese has received viral bad press. One customer slammed the restaurant for using Kraft mac and cheese and another complained about paying $4 for the instant pasta.

Someone suggested ways Dae could jazz up the lackluster dish: “You gotta get it with the chili and put it in a big bowl and make a chili Mac. Top it with some jalapeno and bacon bits.”

But another commenter suggested diners simply look elsewhere to satiate their desire for the cheesy pasta.

“You gotta get mac and cheese from outback. They even got lobster mac & cheese rn,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email and to Dae via TikTok comment for more information.