Everything you wanted to know about Texas Roadhouse rolls

Why are Texas Roadhouse rolls so good? And so popular? And so present on TikTok?

For starters, Texas Roadhouse rolls are made from scratch, and therefore are standard bearers for an “everything made from scratch” policy that the chain restaurant’s website touts. As it notes, “Legendary Food, Legendary Service® starts with taking no shortcuts. We take great pride in every plate we serve, every time.”

Texas Roadhouse started in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana, and is now headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. According to a Daily Dot article, “There are now 627 locations in 49 U.S. states and 10 countries, bringing its take on ‘traditional Texas cuisine’ to the world.”

The rolls are a calling card for the chain restaurant; as its About Us page notes, “Every table is seated with Fresh-Baked Bread and honey cinnamon butter. It’s our way of welcoming you.”

How many Texas Roadhouse rolls can one person eat? And what is the Texas Roadhouse Rolls Challenge?

Do you know how many Texas Roadhouse rolls you can eat? Some TikTokers, consumed with that question, make TikTok content as they’re gathering their answers.

For instance, the Daily Dot covered a Tarleton State University student (@riley.513) who set upon completing a “Texas Roadhouse rolls challenge,” collaborating with nine friends to eat a combined 35 baskets of rolls (140 rolls total, with four per basket). The story quotes the creator as saying, “We were definitely all dying after this.”

According to Delishably, the challenge started in 2021 when “a group of teenagers from Cheshire, Connecticut” took down 132 rolls, though the article didn’t specify how large the group was. That article also pointed to a TikTok that Barstool Sports posted on July 4 (the day of the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, a national celebration of overeating). That video showed a group of eaters taking down 92 baskets.

Sometimes, eating a lot of rolls happens without really planning it. In a viral video getting more than 10.4 million views, husband-and-wife creators Taylor and Soph (@taylorrandsoph) show just how much Soph likes the restaurant’s rolls.

The video starts out with an on-screen caption stating, “$100 says my wife will get full off of rolls and not eat her meal.” That’s exactly what happens in the video documenting several phases of their visit.

That includes when Soph’s food comes and she admits she will need to box it up because she overindulged on rolls. Taylor remarks, “You ate 47 rolls and seven tubs of butter;” Soph nods in acknowledgment.

Another video, getting more than 3.1 million views, showed creator @.ariellecicchetti and her husband facing off in a roll-eating challenge, claiming a tie with “25 rolls + entree.”

“We both threw up,” that creator confessed.

That led someone to respond, “So what you’re saying is I should stop at 24.”

When Texas Roadhouse rolls are a way of life

Texas Roadhouse rolls also have symbolic value for some: A cheap foodstuff for people down on their luck. As one TikToker shared, it’s possible to order a dozen Texas Roadhouse Rolls for $4.99 if you go online.

The Daily Dot covered two friends who claimed to be down to their final $18 who went in on a dozen rolls together and ate them in a parking lot. That article also revealed a nutritional fact about the rolls: One roll is 158 calories.

In another Daily Dot story, a TikTok creator did a variation on the bread and cheese “girl dinner” that entered the meme lexicon, dining on Texas Roadhouse rolls.

Why is Texas Roadhouse getting so much attention?

Texas Roadhouse is a favorite restaurant of a number of TikTokers, and therefore, gets considerable coverage from the Daily Dot. Explainers about the chain restaurant on the site include info on the best day and time to go to Texas Roadhouse, the best Texas Roadhouse appetizer, and the best Texas Roadhouse hacks.