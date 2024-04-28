A Wendy’s customer shared a nagging pet peeve of theirs that has to do with how employees give sauce to patrons ordering take-out.

Squeux (@ohthatsqueux504) posted a viral clip that’s garnered over 470,000 views as of Sunday. In his video, he lambasts Wendy’s workers for tossing his sauce into the bag so that the containers directly touch the food he ordered.

His clip begins with him pointing his camera directly into the paper Wendy’s bag, urging all fast food workers to please refrain from ever engaging in this practice again.

“Stop putting the motherf*cking sauce on my f*cking food! Hand it to me in my hand!” he rants. “Or put it in the bottom of the f*cking bag. G*ddamn!”

Squeux expressed even more of his ire in a follow-up caption for his post which read, “I BEG YOUUU PLEAASSSEEE STOPPP!!!!!!,” adding Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Burger King hashtags.

The comments section sparked a debate among fast-food customers who had specific protocols in their minds about fast-food takeout orders.

“I don’t get it what’s wrong with this,” one person wrote, seemingly unbothered by the placement of these condiments.

However, others called out the practice as unsanitary. One user wrote, “Right! Cause them sauces stay falling on the floor and they just put in back in the container.”

Someone else remarked that they, too, were irked by this practice, writing, “PLEASEE!!!!!! This is my biggest pet peeve.”

“I’ve found my people!!,” another replied to Squeux, while someone else said, “Nah fr cause Germs.”

One TikTok user said they would be happy if they even got sauce in the first place: “Just be glad they even gave you sauce.”

And others said fast food workers aren’t paid enough to ensure the perfect placement of condiments.

“Frennn them people get $12 an hour,” one commented. “Your food is hot it’s correct find about your day.”

“Nobody got time to arrange your 4for4 in the bag perfectly,” someone else said.

One TikTok user highlighted how if someone is really that worried about their food catching potential germs, then they probably shouldn’t be eating out in the first place.

“Y’all complaining about containers touching your food and not worried about the ‘gloved hands’ that touch your food,” they said. “You have no idea what they are in there touching before making your food.”

According to The American Customer Satisfaction Index, Wendy’s managed to score a 1% improvement from guests between 2022 and 2023: 73% to 74%. Chick-fil-A sits at the top of the heap, clocking in an 83% to 85% respectively between the same two years. When it comes to drive-thru speed and order accuracy, Wendy’s also has a lot to write home about. Fox News quoted a QSR survey that highlighted how the chain received favorable marks for quick and correct orders.

According to Wendy’s website, the chain has collaborated with EcoSure as part of its “enhanced Food Safety Assessment program,” and wrote that it has devised a strong commitment to quality ingredients for its customers: “When customers enjoy fresh food in our restaurants, it’s because freshness is also built into the things they don’t see, like our industry-leading processes and programs focused on providing a safe and wholesome food supply from our suppliers’ farms to our customers’ tables. We’re always looking for ways to continuously improve and build greater traceability into our supply chains.”

But some TikTokers who replied to Squeux’s post would disagree: “The sauce being on your food is probably the cleanest thing about that meal,” one said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy’s via email and Squeux via TikTok comment.

