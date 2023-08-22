‘Ik ur server was quiet literally crying’: Texas Roadhouse customers eat 35 baskets of bread rolls

A competitive eating challenge recently made its return to TikTok—and it gives a whole new meaning to the term “carb-loading.”

Riley (@riley.513), a Tarleton State University student, recently posted a video of her and her friends successfully attempting the Texas Roadhouse rolls challenge. As of Monday evening, her TikTok had over 54,500 views.

The video showed the brown plastic bread baskets that house the rolls stacked on a table. “We were definitely all dying after this,” Riley wrote in the video caption. But the group persevered, she said, and eventually hit their goal. In the end, she said they ate 35 baskets of rolls.

According to Delishably, the challenge started in 2021, when a group of teenagers in Connecticut ate 132 rolls (or 33 baskets). That group had seven people in it. As a result, reactions to Riley’s video were mixed. While some people applauded her groups’ effort, others pointed out that the party sizes weren’t equal.

“You guys have like 10 people that’s not fair,” one viewer wrote. To this comment, Riley responded: “i mean gotta do what you gotta do.”

Others were impressed—regardless of the number of competitors.

“Dang so that would mean you [each] had more than 3 bowls,” one viewer said.

“ik ur server was quiet literally crying,” another quipped.

“Damn,” a third viewer wrote.

It’s unclear how food challenges like these affect the waitstaff, but a few Texas Roadhouse servers said that they were fed up with them.

“We hate serving people like y’all,” one worker said.

“As a baker roadie pls don’t come to my location thx,” another echoed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Riley via TikTok comment and to Texas Roadhouse by email.