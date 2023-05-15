‘Just packing my bags in the middle of the night’: Vrbo customer says she’s ‘a hotel girlie now’ after walking into termite-infested room

Vrbo customer says she's 'a hotel girlie now' after walking into termite-infested room

Rebekah Harding 

Posted on May 15, 2023

A short-term rental customer says that she discovered that her room was infested with termites in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by @burnyourdresspants, she shows a clip of the bedroom with termites flying around a chandelier hanging over the bed.

“And, I’m officially done with Airbnb,” she says in a voice-over. She clarifies in a comment that her rental was “actually a Vrbo.”

The caption reads, “Nothing like coming home to a nice swarm of termites.”

@burnyourdresspants @airbnb nothing like coming home to a nice swarm of termites! #airbnb #airbnbfail #airbnbfails #help #ew #bugs ♬ original sound – BurnYourDressPants

The video has reached over 688,000 views as of Monday, with commenters offering up solutions to her unwanted, six-legged roommates.

“So I guess they wouldn’t be mad if a mysterious fire starts,” one viewer joked.

“Which is why I will always pick the hotel option,” another said.

Others shared their own short-term rental horror stories.

“For our anniversary, my partner and I booked an Airbnb and when we got there, it was COVERED in stink bugs,” a commenter said.

“Similar thing happened to me and the hosts blamed it on me. Airbnb took their side as well,” another wrote.

In an update video, she says that she still hasn’t been refunded for the infested rental.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vrbo via email and to @burnyourdresspants via TikTok comment.

*First Published: May 15, 2023, 3:39 pm CDT

