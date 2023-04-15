‘People generally don’t quit their job; they quit their manager’: Tech worker gives 2 weeks notice, fills out form explaining why. It goes straight to her boss

A tech worker took to TikTok to relay how she quit her job, discovering in the process that the online form she had to fill out explaining why—which she thought would go to HR—went straight to her boss.

The video comes courtesy of creator @sophiafeliciano5, gathering more than 367,0000 views since going up on the platform in February. In it, she details quitting her job, but there’s a bit of a twist to the tale.

“OK, so I just put in my two weeks at my job,” she begins, adding: “Holla! Your girl hated her job” for a little bit of flavor.

“But my supervisor was like, ‘OK, you need to submit a formal resignation.'” So she went online to do that, and said, “I select one of the options for a reason for leaving, which was dissatisfied with employment— true. And then it asked me to add comments.”

@sophiafeliciano5 And right before she was like “I’m so sad you’re leaving!!!!! I’m so happy for you!!!!” 🙄 ♬ original sound – Sophia Feliciano

She then remarks, “I wrote ‘Management has always been dismissive of honest and heartfelt feedback from employees.’ Employee concerns were never taken seriously, or at least there was no indication that they were.”

She then notes, “not even two minutes” after hitting submit on the form, “I get an email back. This resignation has been approved by insert my supervisor name… and then directly below, it has a full transcript of my reason and my comments, and I’m like, I didn’t know they were gonna go directly to her.”

Adding that she thought they’d be directed to HR, she wonders, “Was I a bitch? Or was it respectful? Like, I read it … was I respectful, because I hated the bitch! I could have been way meaner.”

Her comment, submitted along with the TikTok, noted, “And right before she was like, ‘I’m so sad you’re leaving!!!!! I’m so happy for you!!!!'”

Commenters provided her support and affirmation.

“Stop, I love that for you!” one noted, adding, “I think I’m going to put my two weeks in on Monday for the same reasons.”

“She needed to hear it!” another opined.

Another shared, “My manager watched me submit my resignation and I was too scared to say she was the reason I left.”

Yet another person dispensed some wisdom about the act of quitting a job, saying, “People generally don’t quit their job; they quit their manager.”

A few people gave sideeye to the process she described.

“I work in HR and that resignation process is messed up, haha,” one commenter observed. “I hope they do proper exit interviews.”

Another responded in that thread with, “I had to do an exit interview with JUST the toxic manager I was leaving. No HR present at all.”

An HR professional weighed in and said, “As an HR Director, my opinion is you were very respectful. And as far as the comments going directly to her… she needs to hear the feedback.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.