“Hey so this is actually crazy”: Mom of three slammed over $476 “junk” grocery haul

A mom of three thought she was simply documenting her latest shopping trip in a “grocery haul” video. Instead, her TikTok sparked a wave of criticism. Rather than applauding her effort to stock up for a busy household, viewers zeroed in on the food choices and questioned her family’s eating habits.

Featured Video

Mom’s $476 grocery haul

The creator, who posts as @boymomx3_b, uploaded the video earlier this month. She explained that she is a 37-year-old working mom of three boys who recently moved her parents in. Because of the large household, she shopped at four different stores: Sam’s Club, Walmart, Food Lion, and Piggly Wiggly. She also mentioned that her total grocery bill reached $476.68, which she noted was less than her last trip.

Her haul, however, drew attention for the vast amount of processed food. Viewers saw 32 frozen pizzas, 14 blocks of cheese, multiple liters of soda, and five large bags of fries. She also stacked up on brownies, oatmeal cream pies, Doritos, Oreos, and Kool-Aid. To balance it out, she included some produce like cucumbers, lettuce, bananas, and grapes, plus a watermelon. Household staples also made the cart.

Advertisement

Although the haul reflected a family trying to stretch groceries across several people, many TikTok users honed in on what they perceived as excess. Several wondered how the family could possibly store all that food, while others worried about the long-term health impact.

Her video has over 248.6K likes and 5.6 million views.

Critics questioned the amount of processed food

Critics argued that the haul leaned too heavily on junk food. One commenter wrote, “Your last grocery haul was from July 29th where you bought a big bag of sugar then.. this grocrery haul is from August 10th and you bought another big bag of sugar… how did you go through THAT much sugar in 12 days??”

Advertisement

Another said this is an “average American grocery haul nothing organic or grass-fed just seed oils and red 40 and corn syrup not surprised.”

Others expressed concern about her children’s diets. One user shared, “I grew up eating food like this and had such a hard time switching to healthy eating as an adult and struggling with body weight and self-love. I know people are being mean about it but I would genuinely reconsider for your kids sake.”

“Yes you have some veggies & fruits but majority is junk,” a TikToker noted. “You can feed whatever you want for your family but when you put it on the internet you are subject to criticism.”

Supporters say all the judgment is unfair

At the same time, plenty of people defended her choices. Some argued that food shaming was unhelpful and unnecessary. One viewer pushed back: “For the judgmental comments. How someone eats is nobody’s business but their own. Food shaming is NOT okay. STOP IT.”

Advertisement

Another TikToker sympathized, saying, “people are wild af. this looks similar to my grocery hauls but mine is smaller scale bc theres only 3.5 of us. my pre teen and toddler like snack food and so do i! u got fresh food as well as convenient foods. ppl are just fat phobic and it’s sad. pls dont listen to them!”

@boymomx3_b did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.