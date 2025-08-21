“Nearly decapitated myself”: Influencer urges caution after her outfit nearly killed her

Australian fashion influencer Eli Moulton turned a routine Instagram post into a public safety warning after a fashion mishap nearly killed her. Leaving a car dealership launch event, the scarf attached to her floor-length gown became trapped under her vehicle, pulling tightly against her neck as she drove off.

Moulton revealed images of her injured neck along with photos of the floor-length flowing tube dress she’d worn at the event in an Aug 17 Instagram post. She wrote, “This is the dress that had me in a chokehold,” with the word “literally,” in on screen text over scary pictures of the deep red burn ringing her neck.

“REMOVE your neck scarves before entering or operating any heavy machinery!” Moulton warned. “Nearly decapitated myself getting the scarf tangled underneath the car on the way home 😅.”

Social media users reacted to the post with shock and sympathy. Well-wishers shared kind words for Moulton and her family, including their newborn baby. Several commenters referenced the tragic death of modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan in 1927. Duncan was thrown from a moving car when the enormous silk scarf she wore tangled under its wheels.

“​​#IsadoraDuncan vibes. Look her up. Tragic.”

Designers and fashion enthusiasts named the “Isodora” style scarf to honor the dancer. Luckily, the long scarf that caused Duncan’s fatal injury didn’t cause Moulton to suffer the same fate.

“Fashion is a dangerous business. You poor love 😭.”

“I’m so sorry you went through this & I’m glad you told women to remove them. That is just so scary! Much love to you and quick healing. 💐💐💐🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻”

“OMFG 🙀 brutal.”

Following her initial fashion mishap PSA, Moulton shared an injury update via Instagram Story. The influencer joked, “Not even the Paris filter can help me.”

“We are off to get this medically dressed—don’t worry folks. My spirits are still high. Thriving and surviving,” she said.

