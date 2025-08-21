“Thought this was a joke”: Backlash erupts after vegan influencers ask followers for $30,000 to attend festival

Two vegan influencers have sparked controversy after asking fans to fund their overseas holiday for animal rights activism. In a new Instagram Reel, Jack Higgs and Tash Peterson claimed they needed $30,000 to attend the UK’s Vegan Camp Out. They told followers their passports had been confiscated after a bankruptcy ruling and could only be returned if they paid a bond.

The pair explained that their bankruptcy stemmed from a defamation lawsuit linked to their activism. Because of this, trustees reportedly blocked their travel without a financial guarantee. They said the bond would ensure they returned to Australia and surrendered their passports after the trip.

According to the couple, if all conditions were met, the money would eventually be donated to Farm Transparency Project, the group behind the documentary Dominion.

The defamation case stems from a 2021 incident in which Peterson was filmed confronting the owner of a veterinary clinic, accusing her of “eating [her] own patients” and “enslaving animals,” according to the New York Post. The pair was ordered to pay $280,000 AUD (around $181,00 USD) in damages.

Why Jack Higgs and Tash Peterson are asking for $30k

In their Reel, Tash and Jack insisted they were not attempting to flee the country. Instead, they argued the trip was necessary for Tash to give her speech at the festival. They emphasized that their sole purpose was “to speak up for non-human animals.”

Furthermore, the couple said they only had one week to raise the funds. “Please head to the GoFundMe link,” they urged fans. Under their plan, any donations would first be used to pay the $30,000 bond. Once they completed the trip, however, the money would be redirected to the Farm Transparency Project.

On the GoFundMe page, Tash’s mother hosted the fundraiser and explained the process. She stated that she, not the couple, would pay the bond directly to the trustee. Additionally, she promised full transparency in handling the donations. According to the fundraiser, the money would only support travel and not personal expenses.

As of the time of writing, the pair has raised nearly $5,000 AUD (around $3,200 USD).

Reactions to the crowdfunding ask

Despite their assurances, online reactions were largely critical. Many Instagram users balked at the idea of donating such a large amount for one speech. One commenter wrote, “I really don’t think 30 grand for a speech is worth it.. I’d also personally rather donate to animal sanctuaries. You can do your speech on a live feed.”

Others echoed the same frustration. “£30,000 to talk at VCO is insane!!” another vegan follower said. They suggested that the funds could instead support sanctuaries or animal rescue efforts. Meanwhile, a third commenter offered a simpler solution: “Save the planet and use Zoom. You don’t need to travel. Pay your debts, and get on with life.”

“The environmental impact of you flying from Australia alone for a weekend in the UK, just to do a speech?” wrote @simplysh4ns. “Have you even considered this? You’re not helping the animals this way.”

@dlomas1664 wrote, “My God! I thought this was a joke…..30k???!!!! Can you imagine how many rescues would benefit from that. How many vet bills!!! Shame on you guys this is entitlement at its best.”

Although the couple framed the fundraiser as essential for activism, skepticism spread quickly. Folks on Reddit also mocked the pair for asking people to donate towards an unnecessary overseas trip.

Tasha Peterson did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

