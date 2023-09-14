‘We literally had a whole bag of stuff with Old Navy tags’: Target worker blasts return department for taking back ‘anything’

A Target employee equated the guest services department at her store with a poop emoji because she said staff working the department will “take back anything.”

In the video, Day (@daisy_1400) showed an item that is clearly marked as an “online only” offering.

“Y’all tell me why my guest service will take back anything,” she whispers into the camera before the clip transitions to her showing off a variety of different qualifiers on a product that clearly indicates the item isn’t something that Target carries in store. “The brand. The tag. Online only. Girl, this a nursing bra.”

Numerous other users on the platform responded to her clip stating that they, too, while working at Target, have had gripes with the “fast and loose” policies guest services has when it comes to returns.

“My store they took back a kohls necklace like not even the right store how did u scan it lmao,” one person shared.

“We literally had a whole bag of stuff with old navy tags on it,” another viewer said.

Some of the stories leaned more on the more disgusting side, however. “No the other day someone took back a mirror and the box had a roach in it,” a third recalled.

Foisting returns from different stores onto other businesses is classified as “return fraud,” and, according to Comply Advantage, it is a phenomenon that costs the retail industry a staggering amount of money each and every year: approximately $24 billion.

In May 2023, NBC News reported that Target said overall theft losses across all of its stores ranged anywhere from $700-$800 million. But other operational costs associated with these thefts—replacement of inventory, analyzing how the thefts occurred, and other at-work procedures associated with the stolen items—could have cost the chain an additional $500 million, resulting in possibly over $1.2 billion in losses for the retailer in 2022.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target via email and Daisy via TikTok comment for further information.