‘I was also fed that same lie!’: T-Mobile worker assures woman her home internet will work at her new address. Then she moves in

T-Mobile home internet may not be a great option for everyone.

Featured Video

At least, that’s what one woman claimed after the service wouldn’t work in her home.

In a viral TikTok video with over 21,100 views, user itoldyouso25through28 (@itoldyouso25through28) explained why she is disappointed with the internet provider.

Is T-Mobile home internet spotty?

According to the mom and content creator, viewers should avoid T-Mobile Home Internet “at all costs.”

Advertisement

She explained that she purchased the service from a local T-Mobile store in her area. Before she bought it, she made sure to confirm that it would work at the location she planned to move to.

Allegedly, the worker claimed the company had good service in that area. When she moved into her new place, she discovered it did not.

That’s when she was told by another customer service representative that the company does not offer service in that area.

Another representative confirmed the TikToker’s new place was outside T-Mobile’s service area she went to the store to return the device. The woman claimed the worker didn’t even offer an explanation when she wanted to make the return.

Advertisement

“She just knew it wasn’t good service for this area,” she explained.

However, the company refused to give her a refund. The woman pushed back and demanded the company reimburse her.

“Y’all gonna credit me for the simple fact that, that guy said he ran this address,” she said. “And that it was good service in this area.”

Per the company’s website, unwanted home internet devices should be returned “promptly.”

Advertisement

“If we don’t receive your device within 30 days of starting the return, you will be charged a non-return fee,” the website said.

The Daily Dot reached out to confirm whether or not T-Mobile makes exemptions to this policy.

Viewers respond

In the video’s comments section, many blamed the sales person for selling the product to the woman.

Advertisement

“They gon’ lie, cheat, and steal for that sale,” one user wrote.

Many other users said they’ve enjoyed T-Mobile’s internet service with no issues.

“I’ve had it for two years and has been flawless,” said one user.

“Truck driver here. I ride from state to state with T-Mobile Home Internet [plugged into] my truck. No problem. Most truckers use T-Mobile because of the quality in different states. Sorry it didn’t work for you,” another user wrote.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to itoldyouso25through28 for comment by TikTok comment and direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.