‘I’ve never thought of this’: Worker has to get friend to place sushi order they don’t intend to pick up so she can eat

A sushi restaurant server shared a work hack that viewers are finding “genius.”

TikTok user Caitlyn (@myfatherfoundthis) filmed herself, from the inside of a bathroom, enjoying sushi out of a to-go container. “Having your friend call in an order and not pick it up at your sushi restaurant so you can eat while hiding during a busy shift,” she wrote via text overlay.

Caitlyn shared that her video may or may not be a joke in the caption. “A joke ? Or is it,” she cheekily questioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caitlyn via Instagram direct message. Her video racked up over 445,000 views as of July 25. Viewers love the hack, calling it “genius,” “smart,” and “gold.”

“I’m sick i’ve never thought of this,” one viewer wrote.

Workers also resonated with the trick. “Making fake hair appointments at my salon so i can LEAVE when no one shows,” one person shared.

“I loved calling in fake orders at every restaurant I worked at so I could eat for free,” a second commented.

And another viewer urged Caitlyn to take it a step further. “You’re thinking too small. I ordered 2 catering trays when I worked at a pizza place,” they wrote.

Caitlyn is not the first food industry worker to successfully use this hack. A Wingstop worker in March claimed that he would get his friend to place orders for wings they didn’t intend to pick up so that he could eat. Wingstop was heavily criticized at the time because many assumed that meant the location wasn’t adequately feeding its workers and that employees had to take matters into their own hands. A Papa John’s worker also got his friends to place orders right before closing time so that he could take home free pizza that he would then share with his helpful friends.

Many viewers were concerned about Caitlyn’s job security should her workplace see her video.

“Don’t tell on yourself sis this is gold,” one viewer wrote.

“Private this before management sees it,” another said.

An unbothered Caitlyn quelled their concerns in a comment.

“They need a server more than a $12 roll,” she said.