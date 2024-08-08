‘Please stop’: Crumbl worker begs customers to stop doing this one thing

In a viral TikTok video, a Crumbl Cookies employee has made an impassioned plea to fans of the popular franchise: Stop calling stores asking for free leftover cookies.

The video, posted by TikTok user @illness.mental3 on July 17, garnered over 3 million views. In the brief clip, the TikToker films herself in her work uniform. She’s standing next to boxes of the coveted cookies before panning around the store.

In a text overlay accompanying the footage, she issues the plea. She says, “Guys please stop calling.”

She continues, “We donate all our leftover cookies and DO NOT give them out for free at the end of the night.”

The description of her video adds, “Ive been answering the phone for half my shift please stop!”

Why do customers think Crumbl will give out leftover cookies?

This plea comes in response to a recent viral TikTok trend that has fans recording themselves calling Crumbl locations requesting free leftover cookies.

The trend was seemingly popularized by TikTok user Amin Shaykho (@aminshaykho). Shaykho claimed, “If you call Crumbl before they close they actually give you their leftovers.” His video now has over 10.7 million views.

In the video, Shaykho first records calling Crumbl Cookies in Lynnwood. He then films himself going to two Crumbl locations, allegedly getting four boxes of the sought-after cookies for free.

Crumbl has debunked this

However, the video’s claims have been disputed. A TikTok user claiming to be the owner of the Crumbl Cookies in Lynnwood commented: “Owner of crumbl Lynnwood here! That is not our store, those are not my employees and we DO NOT give the cookies out for free. We donate to the food bank. This is false!”

The comments section of @illness.mental3’s video was also filled with responses from other Crumbl employees.

One commenter said, “literally like stop calling it’s not free let me ball my dough in peace.”

A second wrote, “At the Crumbl I used to work at, the cookies that were left would go to whoever closed and if there were still cookies left over, we would donate them to the fire stations, police stations, hospitals.”

A third remarked, “As soon as I answer the phone ik what the questions gonna be.” Another shared, “Fr when people call now I say ‘no.’ And hang up.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @illness.mental3 via TikTok comment and to to Crumbl’s corporate office via press email. We also reached out to both Amin Shaykho and the Crumbl Cookies location in Lynnwood via email.

