Smucker’s Uncrustables are a childhood staple. But like most products, they’ve become expensive. They retail at $4 for a four-count box and at $10 for a 10-count box at Walmart. A Walmart shopper, while perusing the store, came across what is perhaps a better bang for an Uncrustables fan’s buck.

TikToker @pacifikamama shares money-saving tips and tricks on her TikTok. Her Walmart video was viewed over 186,000 times. In it, she explains, “I did a late-night Walmart run, and I found these when I was passing the produce.” She shows off a Taylor Farms snack pack.

The pack contains a peanut butter and grape Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwich, fruit snacks, apple slices, string cheese, and an orange. It all comes inside a plastic container for $2.97.

“I honestly need to get a couple of these for when I cannot and do not have time to pack his lunch or for an afternoon snack after his sports because that’s not bad,” the content creator says, referring to her son.

There’s another variation of the snack pack that consists of a peanut butter and strawberry Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwich, grapes, graham crackers, and a Colby Jack cheese stick.

Viewers also applauded the deal.

“Im about to go get these for myself cause $3 is amazing for all of that,” one viewer wrote.

“That’s a real value because those uncrustable boxes alone are $6,” a second praised.

How much are the packs?

One viewer claimed that the packs are going for $4.97, rather than $2.97. “It’s in the wrong spot. I saw them too when you walk in the door at walmart and I scanned it and it was 4.97,” they shared.

They are likely correct. According to the snack pack’s online price, they are $4.97.

How long do Uncrustables last?

“But [uncrustables] are only supposed to be thawed for 24 hours,” another viewer noted.

Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches can last up to a month frozen. Once thawed, the sandwich is best served that day. Any longer and the bread will become dry. So it’s best if the snack packs are prepared, sold, and consumed that same day.

The Daily Dot reached out to @pacifikamama via TikTok comment and direct message.

