‘I hope more people normalize tipping your mechanics’: Customer gives mechanics Gatorade, snacks as a tip. Then she sees what they charged her

A customer decided to tip her mechanic, which led to her getting a discount on her bill.

Jennifer (@jeneatsart) showed how going the extra mile can make a positive impact. It can even pay off for you.

In a short clip that she uploaded to TikTok, the customer films herself walking into an auto shop.

She explains what she’s doing in the text overlay: “Tipping etiquette for getting your car serviced is going to the gas station next door to get the guys some Gatorade & snacks.”

As she walks in, Jennifer asks, “Hi. Your the one working on my alignment?”

When the mechanic says yes, she hands him the plastic bag. He thanks her as he accepts the snacks.

Should you tip your mechanic?

Tipping has become an increasingly expected part of service, with restaurants, cafes, and taxi drivers all expecting tips on top of the bill total. And now, mechanics are getting in on tipping culture. The Daily Dot even previously reported on one customer who was prompted to tip after getting an oil change.

However, a little gratitude can go a long way. A genuine showing of appreciation can acknowledge the mechanic’s hard work and expertise, especially if they’ve gone out of their way to help you.

As Jennifer demonstrated, a tip can also help you get little perks. In the caption of her video, she says, “I got a discount,” presumably due to her act of generosity.

A small tip might even help get your car looked at faster next time. It can also strengthen the relationship between a customer and their mechanic. However, this should never be the expectation when tipping.

At the end of the day, there is no formal rule for tipping a mechanic. The decision to do so comes down to personal discretion and the quality of service.

Most viewers agree with the TikToker

Jennifer received 330,900 views on her video. While most people thought her actions were a kind gesture, many of her viewers argued against tipping mechanics. They explained why in the comments.

“They already overcharge for these services they ain’t getting nothing else,” one viewer lamented.

“Oh please, I’m not tipping them for doing their job. They are overcharging as is,” another said.

Someone else called Jennifer a “people pleaser final boss.”

However, others argued that giving a technician a drink and some snacks hardly amounts to tipping.

“Y’all saw the word ‘tipping’ and immediately assumed it HAS to be money. She gave the dude some drinks and snacks! How are [we] spinning that [into] a negative,” one bewildered person wrote.

“As a mechanic I would appreciate something like this,” someone else said.

Further, people argued that even if Jennifer had tipped in cash, it would only amount to being nice—something often lacking in today’s world.

“As an auto tech, I hope more people normalize tipping your mechanics not because it’s ethical but simply kind,” one person wrote, adding that shops can get busy and working on cars is physically draining.

“Not even about ‘tipping culture’ just being. Good human being, which most people convince themselves they are until it’s time to engage in small actins like this that make the world better,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jennifer via Instagram direct message for further comment.

