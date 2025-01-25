‘When did we start tipping for oil changes?‘: Woman goes to get an oil change. Then she gets asked a question when checking out

It used to be the case that tipping was a relatively rare occurrence. One could expect to have to pay a tip after eating or following one-on-one services like a haircut, but outside of those areas, tipping was by and large unheard of.

This is not the case today. “Tipflation” has taken hold, where customers are now expected to tip more often, and in higher amounts, than ever before.

The internet has already borne witness to several examples of tipping gone too far, from tips being requested at self-checkout to an internet user who claimed they were expected to pay a tip of up to 90% on a $15 haircut.

Now, another internet user has social media talking after claiming that she was asked for a tip at two peculiar locations.

Do people tip on oil changes and emissions tests?

In her video, TikTok user @teebee_fit recounts a bizarre experience she had while getting her car worked on.

“Just got an oil change and I wanted to get my emissions testing done, but the system was down,” she recalls. “So after my oil change, he goes over what I needed done and was like, ‘Hey, if you want to tip, here’s an option.’”

According to the TikToker, she found the request “weird.” But from there, things got even stranger.

“After I go to actual emissions testing, got my testing done, got my sticker,” she continues. “So as I’m about to pay, the guy was like, ‘Oh, here’s an option if you want to tip.’”

“When did we start tipping for oil changes and emission testing?” she asks in conclusion.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker shares her tipping standards.

“So if I’m at a restaurant—like I said, I work in the service industry. Of course, Imma tip,” she says. “When I get my lashes, hair, all that stuff, yes, I’m tipping. But getting an oil change or walking inside a store where I have to pick up my own item and check out, why am I tipping off that? Like why? It makes no sense to me.”

Are you supposed to tip at an oil change?

A decision about whether to tip is a matter of personal preference. That said, the internet is divided about whether tips for oil changes and emissions tests are expected from technicians.

In several discussions of the topic on Reddit, users came to a general consensus that tipping for such services was not necessary, though tips would certainly be appreciated.

“If you’re financially stable and want to give an employee $5 for doing a good job, no one is going to stop you,” summarized a Redditor. “Couldn’t hurt, but it definitely isn’t necessary.”

In the comments section, users expressed their own views on tipping culture in the United States.

“I’m a server who works for tips and will never directly ask or say anything about tips. It’s getting ridiculous!” exclaimed a commenter.

“ESPECIALLY not when they make more an hour than I do with those crazy labor charges,” added another.

“Oh heck no!” shared a third. “I do take my oil change people a box of doughnuts though. I’ve been going to the same place for years…”

The Daily Dot reached out to @teebee_fit via TikTok direct message and comment.



