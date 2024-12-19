‘The seats look brand new’: Expert shares little-known use for Dollar General shaving cream, Axe body spray on cars

Cleaning a car can be a difficult task.

While there are plenty of products on the market tailored specifically to car cleaning, they can be expensive, or their efficacy can be significantly lower than what’s promised on the label.

Seeing this, many internet users have taken to social media to share their own tips for keeping their cars clean. For example, one user showed how a simple carpet cleaner was able to remove a significant spot from car upholstery, while another showed how car seats could be cleaned using foaming glass cleaner.

Now, a user on TikTok has shared a similarly unorthodox cleaning hack that uses shaving cream. But does it work?

Can you clean car seats with shaving cream?

TikTok user Ceith Griffith (@ceithgriffith), who previously sparked discussion after sharing a variety of DIY hacks, has the internet talking after revealing another tip that he says can keep one’s car clean.

According to Griffith, all one needs to clean a dirty car seat is a can of foaming shaving cream.

“Stained seats or dirty floorboards? No problem,” he says at the beginning of his video. He then shows a dirty car seat, followed by a bottle of shaving cream.

“Just take the shaving cream and spray on the area where the stains are, and then just scrub it in with your hand,” he shares. “Just make sure you get it all over the area that’s stained or dirty.”

Then, Griffith advises to let it sit for about 5 minutes before taking a rag and scrubbing the dirty parts.

“Check it out—the seats look brand new,” he says. He then refers to a dirty rag. “This is everything that came out of the seats after I scrubbed them.”

How can I use Axe body spray in my car?

Griffith’s second tip involves using body spray in place of an air freshener.

While the specific body spray he uses is from the brand Axe, he states that one does not need to use Axe body spray for this tip to be effective.

“Just take the body spray and spray on your seats and on your headliner,” he says. “This is going to make your car smell amazing.”

One of these cans, he explains, will “last for about six months,” which he notes is “a lot longer than a car freshener, and it costs about the same as one of those little fresheners cost.”

Do these tips work?

While deciding if one wants to fill their air with the scent of body spray is a question of personal preference, the other piece of advice shown in this video might have users questioning whether this actually works.

Although one is likely to remove some dirt using this hack, experts generally advise against it. The internet is filled with horror stories of people attempting to use this hack, failing, and then requiring substantial effort to remove the excess shaving cream.

Instead, The Spruce recommends using various tools as well as commercial carpet and upholstery cleaner and oxygen-based bleach.

Still, some commenters claimed to have found success with this method.

As one user wrote, “I just cleaned an old mirror with shaving cream and it took layers of brown and yellow off…shaving cream is awesome for cleaning.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Griffith via TikTok DM and comment.



