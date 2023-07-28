‘She was setting me up to be fired’: Server says new manager changed grooming guidelines to ‘target her.’ She quit after 2 years on the job

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that she quit her job following a grooming guideline change that would have her remove her nails.

In a series of two videos, TikTok user Lotus (@lotus.cele) explains her side of the story.

According to Lotus, she had been working as a server in a restaurant for two years. The entire time she worked there, she was allowed to have nails of the length she currently has.

However, that allegedly soon changed once a new manager came in.

This manager, she says, implemented “grooming guidelines” that prevented her from keeping the nails she currently has.

While she noted that she understood the implementation of grooming guidelines, Lotus explains throughout the videos that she felt as though she was being unfairly singled out.

“I felt like she was targeting me,” she writes in the text overlaying the first video. “Mind you [the manager] already fired one of the only 3 black servers.”

Confused by the guidelines, she says she asked the assistant manager about how the grooming guidelines would be enforced and whether she would be immediately fired for having such nails. The assistant manager claimed they did not know.

Lotus then had a discussion with another manager about how the nails were “cultural” and a major part of her appearance and personality.

Later, Lotus says she was reprimanded for “insubordination” and “the inability to do [her] job,” which Lotus claims was not the case. Instead, Lotus claims that the manager was setting her up to be fired.

This interaction ended with Lotus deciding to quit her job.

In the comments section, users expressed their support for her decision.

“Girl f that job,” a user wrote. “They gonna realize when nobodys there.”

“They love attacking us for our hair and nails. It’s annoying,” another shared.

“I work in the industry in Nola and most of the grooming guideline are litteraly for black folks,” offered a third.

“It makes me sick how toxic these jobs are and it’s always the managers,” noted an additional commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lotus via Instagram direct message.