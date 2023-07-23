‘Some jobs are just that horrible’: Viewers defend new hire who allegedly ‘sneak-quits’ after only 26 minutes on the job

That was quick.

A video posted on July 19 shows a new employee trying to set an all-time speed record for quitting her job. But she isn’t catching any blame in the comments. In fact, most viewers seem to overwhelmingly support her decision. Sometimes a person just knows when a job isn’t a good fit.

The TikTok video, posted by TikToker Alina (@linariguez) has already picked up nearly half a million views. It shows a young woman rapidly walking through a parking lot and getting into her car. A man can be heard saying “Look. Look. Look look look look at this. Somebody come look at this,” as he draws attention to the woman.

“Oh, oh, she running,” another man’s voice says. The video’s text reads, “When the new hire only makes it 26 minutes before sneak quitting.”

But if the intention of the video was to shame the woman accused of quitting in 26 minutes it seems to have had an ironic and opposite effect. Most commenters expressed sympathy for a person they saw as leaving a bad employment situation.

“Some jobs are just that horrible you have to just up and leave to protect your peace,” wrote Triiisa (@triiisa). Another user added that “I did this before..there’s no point of staying the whole day when u make that decision.”

Many were curious to know the woman’s side of the story and what she was being asked to do. Nothing on Alina’s TikTok page gives much of a clue as to what the job was or what its duties were. It’s not even all that clear as to whether Alina was the person who originally filmed the video. The Daily Dot has reached out to her via TikTok for clarification.

Nevertheless, many commenters shared their own stories of workplaces that were so frustrating that they quit.

“I went to take my 1st 15 break & they asked if I could wait until lunch. I said no, went to my car & left,” wrote Dani (@yonotouching).

Another commenter said, “I did this before..there’s no point of staying the whole day when u make that decision.”

“I stayed sneak quitting…I remember my supervisor was in the parking lot I flew past him..I was hollerin” wrote another.

User Gildan.blank (@gildanblank) seemed to sum up the overwhelming sentiments of the comments in just three words. “good for her.”