‘Water for 2’: Server tells customers she has a ‘party trick’ to show them. Then she spills water on them

A TikToker captured the moment a server’s attempt at a party trick went terribly wrong.

User Kyra Stewart (@kjs23) filmed the short clip while dining at Martell’s Tiki Bar at the Jersey Shore. The video has been viewed 4.4 million times as of Thursday.

Kyra’s 7-second video began with her server is holding a tray of water. A text overlay underneath her read: “When our waitress tells us she has a party trick.” The server then started to turn the tray over her head.

As the waitress said, “Water for two,” one of the cups hit the umbrella above the table, knocking the entire tray off balance. Both water cups fell onto the table, spilling on Kyra and her friend.

While some servers might have been fired for the mistake, the customers in this case were understanding. Users also sympathized with the server’s disastrous party trick in the comments.

“I would never go back to work,” one person said.

“She gonna think about that for the rest of her life,” replied a second.

“Woulda quit on the spot and never looked back,” a third added.

“Ya’ll better tip her good cause I know she was upset,” a user responded.

Others appreciated the attempt, and commented how the party trick would’ve made their day.

“I thought she was going to twist her arm all the way,” one said.

“Tbh that’s funnier than anything else and y’all were outside,” another said.

“That was the trick, you thought it was going to be successful. It was not,” someone else joked.

One person, who had experience as a server, confided, “I have literally done this before.” Thankfully, they added, “my table literally were so cool about it we actually all couldn’t stop laughing.”

“Honestly if this happened to me I would’ve ATE IT UP,” a user said.

