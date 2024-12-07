Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Here’s the Trending team ’s main character of the week: It’s the Dollar Tree workers who keep on hiding “viral” products from eager shoppers .



User @ticktocksister said she was eager to buy a lip mask from the bargain store that some content creators claim is a dupe of the more expensive Laneige lip mask.



The mask from Laneige is $24, according to its website, compared to the Dollar Store brand which costs, well, $1. So it makes sense that beauty gurus are rushing to the store to get a cheaper option.



But as one woman reported, some greedy Dollar Tree workers are hiding popular inventory from customers in the hopes of taking it home themselves.

What are the workers doing?

According to @ticktocksister, she was browsing the aisles of Dollar Tree when she came across the dupes. She was so excited, she said, that she told a worker about the masks and explained that they were nearly identical to the Laneige brand ones.



But the Dollar Tree worker wasn’t having it.



Upon seeing a swath of the lip masks on the store’s shelves, the worker apparently took every mask for herself. The content creator said that the Dollar Tree employee didn’t save her a single one. Then, @ticktocksister said she caught the employee stashing the masks behind the register.



“I truly didn’t even know how to respond,” the content creator said, clearly still in shock. “I could not believe it.”

These workers should not be stealing inventory from customers

When a product goes viral on TikTok, it quickly disappears off of the shelves (remember the Barilla Cavatappi pasta that went viral after chef Tini said she used it for her mac and cheese)?



But there’s a difference, of course, between a product that’s genuinely out of stock due to user interest versus one that’s being stashed behind a shelf so selfish workers can take it home for themselves.



When it comes to Dollar Tree, the Laneige dupes aren’t the only item that customers say they’ve had a hard time finding at the store.



In mid-November, another customer said that she was on the hunt for a hand sanitizer that’s apparently a knock-off for a more expensive brand. She said she learned the hard way, though, that several of the workers were stowing away the sanitizers in the back and behind the counter to prevent shoppers from buying. WTF?



So, if you’re looking for a viral product that apparently has a much cheaper dupe at a bargain store such as Dollar Tree, maybe call ahead first and see whether the item is in stock before going to the store. And since Dollar Tree employees have no business taking inventory, a call to corporate may be worth making if you’re really upset about these workers’ actions.

