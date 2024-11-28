‘She grabbed every single one’: Dollar Tree customer says worker snatched product from her before checkout

Tensions are rising between Dollar Tree customers and workers as more inexpensive “dupes” for pricey products go viral on TikTok.

Featured Video

In a video with over 50,000 views, TikToker YourTikTokSister (@tiktocksister) says she didn’t believe previous accounts of altercations between Dollar Tree workers and customers over viral products like hand sanitizers—until she ran into the same issue herself.

She says she visited her local Dollar Tree to look for a “Laneige mask dupe.”

“I was hunting for those, like, a lot of you hunt for the hand sanitizers,” she says. After searching unsuccessfully in the beauty aisle, she says she decided to approach an employee that she had spoken to several times to ask for help.

Advertisement

The worker, she says, told her that she hadn’t seen the lip masks but offered to look through a shipment with the TikToker to see if they came in. The TikToker says the worker told her that she had also been looking for the lip masks.

As she walked with the worker, she says she spotted the lip masks on a shelf in the medicine aisle.

“I was so excited,” she says. She says she told the worker that these Dollar Tree masks were supposed to be nearly identical to a $25 product by Laneige. She’s likely referring to the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C, which retails for $24.

“I start to take it off of the little hook. She was like, ‘This right here?’ And she takes it off before me,” she says. “I’m not going to snatch it out of her hand.”

Advertisement

The TikToker says the worker proceeded to take every mask off the shelf—she didn’t give her a single one.

She says she asked the worker if she could get one of the sweet mint-scented masks, to which the worker allegedly responded, “Be right back.”

“She doesn’t come back. I watch her take all of them and put them behind the counter,” she says.

When the TikToker went up to the register, she says she asked again if she could have just one of the masks. But the worker allegedly told her that she and her co-worker “snatched” them up.

Advertisement

“I truly didn’t even know how to respond,” she says, adding that she “was so disappointed.”

“I could not believe it,” she says.

Are Dollar Tree workers allowed to “hoard” products?

In the comments section, viewers assured the TikToker the workers shouldn’t have put the products behind the counter for themselves, encouraging her to escalate the situation.

Advertisement

“Oh no no. You tell the manager. That’s against store policy. Employee can’t do that. If management doesn’t do anything. You call corporate. And take pictures. It’s not cool,” one wrote. But the TikToker responded, “She is the manager.”

“I work at DT and that was not right for her to do… you should have got what you wanted to buy then she could have bought some after you got yours…,” another said.

“I had a worker tell me last week they had to limit people to only two cause people were buying them all up and she said the manager bought the entire box of winter ones!” a third added.

Dollar Tree customers respond

“It’s crazy, I check DT every week for things and can’t find them. I am over it all now,” one wrote.

Advertisement

“A friend and I went a DT a few towns over and the cashier told us that they do in fact buy up all the ‘viral’ items first and shelf what they don’t take,” another said.

“My dollar tree is like this especially with name brand items like the stila lip gloss I know the workers get their share of stuff,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to YourTikTokSister via email and TikTok direct message. We also contacted Dollar Tree via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.