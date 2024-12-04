Scrolling in the deep is a weekly column that defines internet slang you need to know to operate online. It runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter—but only our most dedicated readers get it.



This edition of Scrolling in the Deep’s slang is unlike the majority of Gen Zalpha’s latest vocabulary––meaning it was around before Gen Alpha’s parents were even born. Those attuned to rap and hip-hop culture will already know the AAVE slang “opp” and may be surprised to learn teens are now using it on TikTok. But what does “opp” mean? And where did it come from?

What does ‘opp’ mean in slang

Opp (or plural: opps) is derived from the word opposition, which is often used to refer to one’s opponents. So whenever someone is labeling another as an “opp,” they are declaring that person their enemy. In other words, this is anyone “in competition or against you,” according to Urban Dictionary . While the term became popularized in the late 2010s, it has been around for decades. In fact, its first use was clocked back in the 1980s.

Where did ‘opp’ come from?

Know Your Meme, elder millennials’ favorite resource, states the word “opposition” in this context was first used by rapper LL Cool J in his song “Rock the Bells” from 1985. The abbreviation, however, was first used in 2011 by Chicago artist Chief Keef in his song “John Madden”: “We don’t f*** with opps.”

Then, in 2018, rappers like Cardi B used the term in tweets, increasing the slang’s popularity.

However, it recently became Gen Alpha’s go-to buzzword in the 2020s, with search interest sparking from 2022 to 2024. And while “opp” was used in rap and gang culture back then, the current generation does not use it in such a serious context. In fact, they have a lot of fun naming just about anybody their opp––so much so that folks started desperately asking Reddit to define the slang .

How to use ‘opp’

Nowadays, there are several different ways you can use “opps.” For instance, popular TikToker and middle school teacher Mr. Lindsay claims a student called him her “opp” for asking her to do class work .

“You’re at the top of my opp list,” the student allegedly told him.

You can also call people opps if they are someone you don’t like or agree with. For example, if an aunt you don’t like crashes Thanksgiving dinner , you can whisper to your cousin, “Not the opp showing up.”

Or, if a friend is trying to stop you from spending this Black Friday, you can say, “You’re acting like an opp right now.” In other words, “opp” is similar to calling someone a hater.

However, while the teens may be using opp like any other Gen Alpha slang, it’s worth remembering where it came from and the cultural significance it carries.

