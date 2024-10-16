Scrolling In The Deep: Has your face card declined?

Scrolling in the deep is a weekly column that defines internet slang you need to know to operate online. It runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter—but only our most dedicated readers get it.



Have you ever heard of someone’s “face card” never declining? How about having a “lethal face card?” This slang is one of the many terms Gen Z uses to compliment someone these days. Where “body tea” praises one’s physique , “face card” is part of a longer form of flattery that, as the name implies, has to do with facial features.

What is a ‘face card?’

Everyone has a face card, but not all are created equally. Someone’s “face card” refers to their degree of attractiveness, and is usually used to comment on one’s beauty. When someone says your “face card never declines,” they’re comparing your face to an unlimited credit card. Swipe as many times as you want, and it’ll always go through because you’re just that good-looking. For instance, some may say Margot Robbie’s face card never declines because she’s so beautiful.

Where did ‘face card’ come from?

The term was popularized on TikTok, where many users–especially women–shared how they were able to get away with things because of their “lethal face cards.” For instance, scoring free stuff all the time because their “face card” pays for it . In other words, it’s not dissimilar to having “pretty privilege.”



Online, most folks use the shortened version by commenting “face card” on an attractive person’s TikTok or writing “omg that face card, tho.” Another popular version is stating that someone’s “face card is always valid.” The slang is a favorite of many stans (super fans) on X, who use it when complimenting their idols online. Today, it seems “face card” is gaining enough popularity to trump the previous Gen Z compliment “serving face.”

Use in pop culture

The term has also appeared a couple of times in songs, like in Beyonce’s 2022 song “Heated:” Your face card never declines, my God (ooh). Singer Troye Sivan also uses the phrase in his 2023 song “One of Your Girls:” Face card, no cash, no credit.



One’s attractiveness being compared to a commodity can open up a whole debate on a capitalistic society that values looks over everything else. One TikToker named Clio even went so far as to argue that your face “never declining” is a misnomer, as beauty is fleeting, and should be compared to more of a loan. “There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” she claims. However, regardless of how you feel about the analogy–and how younger folks are using it online–it’s been more than two years since the slang gained traction, and it looks like it’s here to stay.

