‘I’ll never be convinced to get a Roku TV’: Man spots 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $229 at Target. Then he takes a closer look

A man is going viral on TikTok after seemingly revealing that Target doesn’t really have Black Friday deals for some of its Roku TVs.

User @revelationfoe uploaded his clip to social media on Saturday, seemingly after he visited Target. At the store, @revelationfoe said he thought he found a 50” Roku TV for cheap. As part of a supposed “Black Friday deal,” Target said the TV was on sale for $229.99.

“Check out this awesome Black Friday deal,” @revelationfoe told viewers. Then he saw another placard behind the sales price, which showed that the TV always cost this price.

In other words, Target shoppers weren’t buying the TV for a discounted price on Black Friday. This left @revelationfoe visibly upset.

“Black Friday is a scam now smh,” he wrote in the accompanying video caption. As of Monday, his clip had amassed more than 939,700 views.

How much are Target’s Roku TVs?

It’s possible, of course, that the price @revelationfoe found in-store isn’t totally accurate, either. According to Target’s website, the same 50” TV sells for $199.99.

Even so, many people in the comments of @revelationfoe’s video said that the same Roku TV had been the same cost for in-store buyers for months now.

“That’s what I paid for that same tv there 8 months ago,” one user revealed.

“It has been for awhile,” another added.

Lackluster Black Friday deals at Target opens the door to shopping elsewhere

Many consumers are calling out stores for their underwhelming Black Friday deals this year.

If you’re on the hunt for a TV, though, there might be other stores worth visiting, such as Walmart. In a November video, another content creator and avid Walmart shopper shared some of the store’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. When their video was posted, Walmart was advertising a Hisense Roku 50” TV for $138 (compared to its current online price of $238). For the same price, the content creator said that customers could purchase an Element 43” Smart Television from Walmart.

According to NBC News, there are ongoing sales on televisions. The website highlighted what it deemed the best Cyber Monday deals from places including Best Buy and Amazon. These TVs were way more expensive than Target’s, though. The TVs highlighted by NBC News ranged from $550 to $2,500.

Viewers say they aren’t fans of Roku TVs

In the comments of @revelationfoe’s video, many users said that, despite the deal, they would never buy a Roku TV. Roku has received a lot of flak on social media.

In the r/Roku subreddit, for instance, one user said that he has five Roku TVs in his house—all of which were not working well. “I’m ready to chuck them out,” he wrote. “Randomly shutting off in the middle of shows, sometimes it won’t even allow me to select apps bc they just don’t display.”

Other users who watched @revelationfoe’s TikTok had similar complaints.

“I’ll never be convinced to get a Roku TV,” one user said.

“Roku is the worst,” another added. “It’s a TV with built-in ads.”

“$50 off of [expletive] TV isn’t a Black Friday deal,” a third user wrote.

“Roku is Garbage,” a fourth viewer said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @revelationfoe via TikTok comment and to Target through email.

