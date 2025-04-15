‘Someone at Marshalls taught me this’: Woman vacuums, Bissells, and bleaches her couch, but still can’t get the stains out. Then she pulls out a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

When it comes to cleaning upholstery, you might just have a great tool already in your house and not even know it.

One woman has taken to social media to share her newest cleaning hack: using Mr. Clean Magic Erasers to remove stains from upholstery.

In a video that has drawn over 332,000 views, content creator Michel Janse (@michel.c.janse) says she tried using a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser to remove a fabric stain on a whim and was surprised by just how well it worked.

“I just discovered the best hack for a Magic Eraser,” she says in the video. “I love Magic Erasers, I’ve been in a phase. Magic Eraser-ing everything. This is a cushion from outside where this is the top, this is the bottom, so got a lot of just dirty grime, and there’s this really stark line. Look, watch what a magic eraser can do. It just takes some elbow grease.”

Janse says she tried several things to clean the cushion before jumping to an abrasive sponge.

“I already Bisselled this, vacuumed, Bisselled, bleached and then sun bleached, and nothing has worked as quickly as this Magic Eraser,” she says. “On fabric? Why did nobody tell me that you can Magic Eraser fabric? Look at that. It’s so crazy. Anyways, I’m addicted to Magic Eraser-ing everything in my house. So that being said, this is my new favorite hobby.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Janse via email, as well as to Procter & Gamble, the parent company of the Mr. Clean brand, via email.

What are Mr. Clean Magic Erasers made of?

Mr. Clean Magic Erasers are made of hardened foam from melamine resin. The resin captures air bubbles, giving it a texture similar to super-fine sandpaper.

These bubbles effectively lift and trap dirt within them, allowing a melamine sponge to be an effective cleaning tool.

Why can Magic Erasers clean fabric?

When it comes down to it, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers are just an exceptionally well-branded version of a melamine sponge.

Melamine sponges are cleaning tools that become micro abrasive when dampened, functioning as a super fine sandpaper. Due to this property, they can remove grime and lift stains without chemical cleaning solutions.

While they do tend to wear out pretty quickly, essentially being a soft sanding block, melamine sponges trap dirt and grime in the foam, removing it from many types of surfaces.

By gently sanding away the stained fibers, the melamine sponge is able to remove a stain.

Viewers reveal pro tips

Some viewers clarified that the branded Magic Eraser is simply a melamine sponge and can be purchased more cheaply without the brand name.

“Tip: all a magic eraser is, is a melamine sponge!!” one commenter wrote. “You can bulk order them online and they are the SAME EXACT THING for a fraction of the price.”

“Pro tip buy generic melamine sponges!” another said. “Same thing as the magic erasers. Half the price.”

“Don’t buy the name brand though i got like 100 from amazon they’re pretty much the same,” a further user added.

@michel.c.janse why did nobody tell me you can magic eraser FABRIC ♬ original sound – Michel Janse

Others shared their own hacks and advice for using the sponges to clean clothing items.

“They work well on sneakers too for people who didn’t know,” one commented.

“It will take color out of colored fabric,” another said. “Found that out the hard way.”

“My son took a marker to out velvet bed and magic eraser saveedddd us lol im also obsessed lol,” a third added.

“Someone at Marshalls taught me this lol,” a further commenter shared.



