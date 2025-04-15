‘Serious adverse health consequences’: Johnsonville recalls 22,000 lbs of sausage after customers find this inside

Another popular meat product has been recalled for plastic particles, drawing attention to a growing issue.

Johnsonville, one of the largest sausage makers in the United States, recalled 22,000 pounds of its BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst produced on Feb. 5. This is a result of two customers finding “hard plastic” in their sausages. The impacted products were sold in Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issues Class I recalls like this in situations “in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

However, there have been no reports of injury after eating the recalled Johnsonville sausages as of publication.

Plastic-contaminated grocery products are a growing concern for shoppers. Fortune reports that plastic contamination was at a five-year high in 2024, resulting in many recalls.

Shoppers have noticed the recalls. Many take to TikTok to vent their frustrations or their own experiences of discovering foreign particles that don’t belong in prepared foods.

Nestle recently recalled several prepared foods, such as Stouffer’s and Lean Cuisine meals, after reports of “wood-like” materials in the products, which a TikToker called out. In March 2024, Trader Joe’s recalled its fan-favorite Chicken Soup Dumplings for plastic contamination as well.

Should shoppers be concerned about the particles?

While foreign particles can pose an immediate choking hazard for consumers, there are other reasons to be concerned about consuming plastic.

As the Daily Dot previously reported, Dr. Jane, a doctor and TikToker, warns viewers that they could unknowingly expose themselves to microplastics by heating meat products in plastic. However, microplastic exposure could also occur during the manufacturing process, even before a frozen meal makes it to the microwave.

While scientists are still researching the health impact of microplastic exposure, studies show that these plastic particles have already made their way to the brain, according to PIRG. Some suspect this prolonged exposure could contribute to inflammation and oxidative stress. These factors may increase the risk of certain chronic diseases.



