‘They gone be fighting!’ Shopper shows all the Samsung, Vizio, Hisense, Roku TV Black Friday deals at Walmart. Are they worth it?

A content creator is going viral on TikTok after sharing a number of Walmart TVs that will be on sale for Black Friday.

User @vee.pinoy.saver has dedicated most of the videos on their social media page to sharing upcoming Black Friday deals at stores, including Walmart and JCPenney. They devoted one of their most recent clips, though, to showing viewers what TVs are for sale at Walmart.

However, not every viewer was convinced these deals were worth the hassle of going to Walmart on the busiest shopping day of the year.

“Everyone has tvs put groceries on sale,” one viewer quipped. As of this, @vee.pinoy.saver’s clip has amassed more than 697,900 views.

What are some of Walmart’s Black Friday deals this year?

It’s not clear whether @vee.pinoy.saver is a Walmart employee or simply a loyal shopper. Either way, they wasted no time sharing some of the store’s ongoing deals on electronics.

Hisense Roku 50” TVs, for instance, will be sold for $138 (meaning it’ll be $100 off, as Walmart currently sells the same device for $238).

For the same price, customers can also purchase an Element 43” Smart Television. It’s not clear whether this is discounted for Black Friday, though. Walmart’s website advertises the same TV for the same cost, but @vee.pinoy.saver’s video clarified that it typically sells at $158.

If you’re OK with a slightly smaller screen, Walmart will also discount the Onn. 32″ LED Roku Smart Television. In their video, @vee.pinoy.saver said that these TVs will cost $88 versus their usual $99 price tag.

Other brands, including Samsung and Vizio, will have deals on their 65” TVs, too. From now until Black Friday, at least, these products will be $50 off.

“This is a cheap deal if you’re looking to buy a new TV,” @vee.pinoy.saver wrote in their accompanying video caption.

Walmart is known for its Black Friday sales

Mashable was one of the first outlets to credit Walmart for going “extremely hard” on its Black Friday deals this year.

The site noted that while several retailers sell discounted TVs for Black Friday, Walmart sells some of the cheapest 4K TVs on the market “at any given size between 50 inches and 75 inches.” For instance, the same size TVs sold on Amazon and Best Buy, it said, might be slightly more expensive.

“Because Walmart likes to release its most jaw-dropping TV deals as a handful of premeditated doorbusters, more shoppers will be waiting in the wings for the clock to strike a certain time… which means TVs selling out is more likely and time is of the essence,” Mashable reported.

For buyers looking to acquire a new TV this year, Mashable recommended becoming a Walmart+ member, as paid subscribers will get early access to deals. In addition, Walmart+ members also get perks, including a free Paramount+ subscription, 10 cents per gallon gas savings at Exxon and Walmart, and free online shipping with no minimum order.

Customers not sold on new TV deals

In the comments section of @vee.pinoy.saver’s video, some viewers said that they weren’t too impressed with this year’s TV selection. In fact, some Walmart customers complained that the TVs on sale were only sold for a discount online or weren’t available in their local stores.

“I was in walmart yesterday and didn’t see any deals like this lol,” one viewer shared.

“I have checked 10 walmarts… i can’t buy it in the store they sold out,” another said.

“They done sold out cause I went to 2,” a third customer complained.

Others lamented that Walmart continued to sell discounted electronics instead of food and other necessities.

“Just what we need, more TVs,” one viewer quipped.

“Next groceries and bills,” another added.

“They gone be fighting! How you need a new TV every year,” a third viewer questioned.

However, others expressed more excitement toward the Black Friday sales.

“I like the Roku TV,” one viewer commented.

“I bought two for my kids,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @vee.pinoy.saver via TikTok comment and to Walmart through its online contact form.