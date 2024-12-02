‘GOT EM!!!’: Home Depot customer rips sale price off the display. Then they catch store

Black Friday is over? That’s what many TikTok viewers are saying after seeing a viral video about Home Depot sale price stickers.

TikTok user Moe Burqa (@moeburqa) seems to have caught Home Depot red-handed. The TikToker’s claim of price manipulation has gone viral.

Viewers now say that Black Friday is overrated. The video, posted on Thursday, has an astonishing 1.1 million views and counting.

Gotcha! Black Friday sale is not what it seems

Burqa’s video shows a person tearing down a row of sale price placards held up via velcro. As they tear down the items, they reveal the regular price for each item beneath the sales announcement.

They removed two visible placards advertising a price of $19.97. But the price beneath is the same. $19.97.

“Look, look, look, look at this,” the popular TikTok sound narrates the video.

The video has a lot of viewers stating that big Black Friday deals are a thing of the past.

TikToker Alonso (@ayalonso) wrote, “That’s why nobody cares about Black Friday anymore.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Home Depot via email for a statement.

Is Black Friday overrated?

For years, Black Friday has been a “holiday.” It’s known as the biggest retail day of the shopping year. But is that true anymore?

In 2020, the Polish IT solutions company ITMAGINATION published an analysis stating that it believes Black Friday discounts are overrated.

“According to data science experts from ITMAGINATION, during Black Friday 2020, prices of select household appliances and electronics were on average over 3% higher compared to their minimum price in the preceding month,” it noted.

The idea that Black Friday held the best deals was false, according to the analysis.

“It turns out that the significant discounts during Black Friday and Black Week are mainly advertising gimmicks, with the main goal of attracting customers or to sell off stale inventory,” the IT solutions company said.

Why to avoid Black Friday

Accordingly, Space.com has posted several reasons to avoid Black Friday shopping.

It states that price hiking often occurs before the holiday weekend. Thus the “discount” is artificially generated.

Secondly, it also warns against aggressive marketing tactics.

Those marketing tactics, it notes, could include “the hundreds of emails, texts, and social media messages you will receive from retailers may lure you into buying things” you aren’t actually shopping for.

Viewers criticize Black Friday

Plenty of viewers took Burqa’s video as an opportunity to complain about Black Friday.

Nathan (@browndynamite420) wrote, “Black Friday doesn’t exist anymore.”

Another person commented, “Hence why no one Black Friday shops anymore.”

And another viewer wrote, “Black Friday is BS when will people learn they mark up everything and have 30% 40% bs sales or just do this and call it a sale.”

An alleged former Home Depot worker said they “never understood that when I used to work there.”

“We had to,” they claimed of putting up the sale signs.

The Daily Dot reached out to Moe Burqa via TikTok comment and Messenger for further statement.

