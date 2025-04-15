‘Who did I take to Mexico?’: Undrafted TCU star getting threats after relationship troubles with TikTok star Olivia Stabile go public

TikTok star Olivia Stabile just had a very public break up where allegations of domestic abuse took center stage.

Featured Video

In a 10-part viral video series posted to TikTok, Stabile explained why her relationship with TCU basketball player, Sedona Prince, ended after a recent birthday trip to Mexico, according to TMZ.

What was supposed to be a allegedly celebration quickly turned into a nightmare that she recalled for her over 1 million follower fanbase.

Stabile titled the series “Who the [expletive] did I take to Mexico.”

Advertisement

Stabile claimed she paid for the trip as a gift, but things soured from the moment they boarded their flight.

During one alleged incident, she recalled her ex getting upset after she accidentally spilled beer on her former partner’s lap while aboard a flight.

“So what she do? Got up and went and sat on the opposite side of the aisle from me for the rest of the plane ride,” Stabile said. “And what’d I do? Looked outside the window and cried until I fell asleep.”

Stabile also accused her ex of being ungrateful and complaining about the lack of date nights, not receiving flowers, and not having enough plans made during the trip. She also said her ex verbally abused her and things even got physical.

Advertisement

In the series, Stabile appeared visibly emotional and described feeling emotionally manipulated and mistreated, saying she spent much of the trip crying and feeling alone.

Her video series racked up millions of views.

Basketball star Sedona Prince responds

Amid the swirling controversy, Prince failed to secure an invitation to Monday night’s draft, despite the fact that she was projected to be a first-round pick.

Advertisement

In a viral statement, Prince said the allegations prompted online threats.

“The amount of hate, bullying, and death threats that my family, friends, and I have been receiving is dangerous, irresponsible, and disturbing,” the 24-year-old said in a statement.

“There is so much judgment and scrutinization by many from afar, with opinions and verbal attacks on stories with false narratives and inaccurate information that do not give honesty and transparency.”

This is not the first abuse allegation raised against the basketball star.

Advertisement

Prince has faced multiple domestic violence allegations and even a lawsuit wherein she was accused of misconduct.

The Washington Post reported some of the claims were made online and one dates back to 2019.

Back then, Prince garnered widespread support for calling out gender-based inequality in professional sports.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.