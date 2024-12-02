‘It’s just so hard to predict’: Woman buys 16-ounce Ember travel mug at Target for $80. Then she sees it ‘on sale’ for $143

Gone are the days of Black Friday’s past, when men, women, and children would fight through a Walmart or Target store for the best deal on tech, toys, and other high-demand merchandise.

As most Black Friday shopping has moved to online retail, it appears the actual concept of a Black Friday deal is also disappearing.

One eagle-eyed Target shopper says she was in the physical store when a price sticker on an item she had recently purchased caught her eye.

In a video that has drawn over 2.5 million views on TikTok, user Liz (@liz.pop) says she was shocked to see the price of an Ember thermal mug she had just purchased had more than doubled before being “lowered” for Black Friday.

“It is literally Black Friday right now,” she says in the video. “I’m at Target on Black Friday and I want you to look at this. This Ember travel mug says it’s originally $179.99, and the Black Friday deal today is $143.99. Look at these dates: 11/24 to 11/30.”

Liz clarifies that the Ember mug is the exact 16-ounce model she had purchased before that date range.

“Now, look at this, because I literally bought this exact item for my dad for his birthday on Nov. 23, and if you’re seeing this and you know him, no you don’t because I haven’t given it to him yet,” she jokes.

She then pulls up a screen grab of her order receipt from Target, showing that it is the same item at a much lower price point.

“But look, it is the 16-ounce travel mug in black for $80,” she says. “My Target card, whatever. See that date? See the date that I bought it? And the sale is from the 24th to the 30th, so they literally upped the price by so much. Like, such a significant amount. Anyways, it’s a scam, that’s all I have.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Liz via TikTok comment, as well as to Target via email regarding the video.

Is this happening at other retailers?

Shoppers have reported that they have noticed similar pricing changes at Target in past years, as well as at other retailers like Amazon this year.

One woman who began prepping her shopping cart on Amazon ahead of the Black Friday sales says the price of every item was increased and then lowered to give shoppers the impression of a sale. She says the total price of everything increased.

Last year, Target was accused of keeping prices flat but using new signage in-store to advertise its prices as discounts.

Viewer experiences

Several viewers noted in the video’s comment section that they had seen multiple people note the difference in price between items sold before and during Black Friday deals, which often left the price higher than before.

“I’ve seen so many people track prices before Black Friday and honestly I feel like this is the end of Black Friday because all the big companies seem to be price gauging,” one commenter wrote.

“My husband and I looked at a power tool a few weeks ago. It was $140,” another claimed. “So we looked today and it’s ‘marked down to’ $140 from $190. Black Friday is a scam.”

“Bought my parents an air fryer at Target last month for $31.99 on sale,” a further user said. “Black Friday price for the same one is $59.99.”

Other users shared that they have stopped shopping for discounts around Black Friday altogether.

“Whoever doesn’t know this should really stop shopping during Black Friday and get your gifts during the first week of October,” one commented. “I always get my Christmas gifts in late September.”

“I noticed this when I worked for target,” another user wrote. “If you buy a month before the Black Friday deals, it’s cheaper.”

“All stores do this now, they’re all scamming us,” a third said. “I don’t shop black Friday anymore. I saw the same thing happen when I bought Samsung appliances in Oct they raised the price a ton &put it on ‘sale.’”

