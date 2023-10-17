‘I was today-years-old when I realized’: Woman shares how to use shower caddy

One TikToker said that many people have been using shower caddies all wrong—and took to social media to prove it.

In a viral video that has racked up over 3.4 million views as of Tuesday morning, user @hamptons.review.c shared a clip which revealed the proper way to use the bathroom accessory, leaving many shocked.

“I was today-years-old when I realized,” the account wrote in the text overlay.

In the video, a hand arranged shampoo, conditioner, and body washes on the caddy. Each item was placed next to one another.

Then, the hand grabbed the shampoo, unscrewed the top, and placed it upside down in the caddy. The cap was then screwed back onto the bottle, securing it to the caddy. It then functioned a bit like a dispenser, as the bottle’s contents emptied out from the bottom when squeezed.

@hamptons.review.c, whose account shares “tips, tricks, hacks and products to make your life easier” celebrated the innovative idea, but wondered how effective it would be.

“Very neat!” the account wrote in the accompanying video caption. “Not sure how it would actually work out though. I [foresee] a lot of shampoo on the floor. Worth a try or not?”

In the comments section, other viewers agreed that using a shower caddy this way may have some pitfalls.

“Dosent work already tried,” one user said.

“Why not just buy a dispenser……?” another asked.

“Until you have kids and they forget to lock it,” a third user wrote.

To this comment, @hamptons.review.c responded: “Right?!?!? And every time you open the cap it would just pour on the shower floor and make a huge mess of the caps!”

Nonetheless, many were grateful for the hack and willing to try it out.

“Yes tic toc,” one commenter said.

“Omg that is crazy, love it,” another added.

This is not the first time that a video from @hamptons.review.c has gone viral on TikTok. Earlier, the page shared a soda can opening hack that racked up over 4.6 million views; another video, which shared how to peel boiled eggs, also raked in views.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @hamptons.review.c via TikTok comment.