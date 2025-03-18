‘Need my roommate to see this’: Expert reveals the right way to put cutlery in your dishwasher

Loading a dishwasher seems like a straightforward task for most, but as it turns out, there’s a right and wrong way to put silverware in the machine.

That’s what a sales associate at TA Appliances & Barbecues (@taappliances) shared in a recent TikTok video, bringing in over 1.3 million views at the time of writing.

What’s the correct way to load silverware into a dishwasher?

“Here’s something I didn’t know until I started working at an appliance store,” the expert says. “I never knew that there’s actually a right way of loading your cutlery into your dishwasher.”

He explains that if a dishwasher’s cutlery basket has individual slots, the best way to load it is with knives facing blade-side down, while forks and spoons should go in with their tines up.

However, if the basket is open at the top, he recommends alternating forks and spoons up and down to prevent them from sticking together, ensuring they get properly cleaned.

“Who knew?” he says at the end of the clip.

What do other experts say?

According to a Martha Stewart blog post, how you load utensils in the dishwasher comes down to personal preference.

That said, it does offer a few key tips. It suggests placing knives handle-up to avoid accidents when loading and unloading.

For spoons and forks, it depends on what matters more to you—a deeper clean or convenience. Pointing them upward exposes them more to water and detergent while placing them handle-up prevents you from touching the part that goes in your mouth.

Additionally, it recommends keeping silver-plated silverware and stainless-steel cutlery in separate compartments. This is to prevent rusting, as mixing different metals can cause corrosion.

In the comments section, viewers were divided on the best way to load silverware into the dishwasher, with some swearing by their own methods.

“No flippin way: all silverware pointed down,” one person insisted. “So when they are clean, you grab all by handles to put into drawers so you don’t touch the portion where your mouth will be.”

Others weren’t as particular. “My method is throwing them in the basket and however they land is how they get washed,” one viewer admitted.

Another had a different approach: “Knives pointed down, forks pointed up, don’t let the spoons spoon.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to TA Appliances and Barbecues via email for comment.

