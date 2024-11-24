‘I put everything down my garbage disposal’: Expert says you should never put this common food item down your garbage disposal

A clogged kitchen sink is a problem most homeowners dread, and according to a plumber on TikTok, a common food item might be a bigger culprit than you think.

In his video, TikTok user @theplumbersplunger takes viewers through the process of clearing a stubborn drain clog caused by a customer dumping a hefty amount of rice down their sink.

“This stoppage happened after the customer put a ton of rice down this drain,” he begins, adding, “I’m assuming it’s all stuck in the piping here beneath the sink.”

Before taking apart the plumbing, he decides to give the plunger a try, though he’s not optimistic.

“This almost never works for me because nine times out of 10, if a customer is reaching out to me, they’ve already tried to plunge it and it didn’t work for them,” he says.

After the plunger fails, he moves on to the next step: Removing the p-trap. This is the curved section of pipe beneath the sink that often catches food debris and other clogs.

Sure enough, he finds the compacted rice and clears it out.

Avoid these common sink-clogging culprits

Throughout the video, the plumber stresses the importance of being mindful about what goes down your kitchen sink, even if you have a garbage disposal.

“Remember to be careful with what you’re putting down your kitchen sink drain, even if you have a disposal,” he advises. “It’s not a good idea to put much down it.”

The plumber warns that even if food doesn’t clog the sink right away, it can build up over time, eventually causing backups.

He also offers a list of common offenders.

“If you’re stuck on using your disposal like a food scrap trash can, at least try not to put any rice, coffee grounds, egg shells, or grease down that drain because that’s usually what will back it up,” the plumber adds.

After clearing the blockage, he reassembles the sink’s plumbing, giving it a quick test to make sure everything is flowing smoothly.

And yes, he admits, “I did wash that little bit of leftover rice down the sink. But after testing it, if there is anything still in the drain line, it washed it away.”

Other common household items to avoid putting down the drain

Experts have additional recommendations for items to avoid putting down the sink beyond those mentioned by the plumber.

For instance, Business Insider advises against disposing of pasta in the drain, as it can swell and cause blockages, much like rice. Similarly, unfinished or expired medications, wet paint can clog pipes or harm the environment.

Viewers react

In the comments, not everyone agreed with the plumber.

“I put everything down my garbage disposal including cooking oil, rice, bones for years,” shared one user. “Never had a problem, just add dish soap for oils/fats and remember to run the water to clear the line afterward.”

“That will be $350,” joked one user.

“bro I swear if I call a plumber and he rolls up with a plunger,” said a third jokingly.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @theplumbersplunger via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

