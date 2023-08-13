‘That’s what they expect, unlimited hours if you’re salary’: Boss calls quarterly check-in with worker at 8:30am. She starts at 9

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after calling out her boss for scheduling a meeting about her “growth within the company” before the start of her scheduled work day.

In the video, Sara (@sarasmile1001), who works as a recruiter, expresses her displeasure at getting “in trouble” for missing the meeting. She posted the video four days ago, and it has received over 176,500 views since.

“Yesterday, I said I was going to quit my job as a joke, but today I might not be f*cking lying,” she says to start the clip.

Sara explains that she seriously considered quitting because the meeting about her future with the company was scheduled for 8:30 a.m., but she doesn’t start until 9 a.m. She says she doesn’t work before this time because she needs a “flexible schedule” that allows her to recruit for companies in all four U.S. time zones.

Sara states she is the only member of her 10-person team conducting business in all four time zones. She also notes that she is the only one who lives in the Central time zone while the rest of her colleagues are on the East Coast.

“What am I gonna do,” she asks her viewers, “work from 8 a.m. to 6:30?”

Many of Sara’s viewers were sympathetic to her position, such as TikTok user @cosmiccsoul, who wrote, “Why is it so hard to find good management these days? who the f*ck are these companies hiring? fr. like my boss let me go home cus my dog was gonna be put down.”

“That’s what they expect, unlimited hours if you’re salary,” another wrote.

One user commented, “It sounds like they’re trying to build a case towards termination.” But Sara responded, “They won’t. I don’t have disciplinary actions and always meet productivity. I’m the second longest-tenured employee on my team. I’m good. Haha.”

So far, Sara has not indicated whether or not she quit. The Daily Dot contacted her via TikTok comment for further information.