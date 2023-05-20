‘Some nights I make more hourly as a bartender than a nurse’: Woman reconsiders ‘big girl’ job after realizing she made more money as a server

Getting a corporate job may feel like a step up from serving. However, once they actually get the job, that luster may quickly fade, as TikTok user Hannah recently learned.

In a video with over 442,000 views as of Saturday, Hannah shows herself working at a computer desk looking confused and fed up.

“Trying to work in a big girl job but I got paid more as a waitress,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. The audio for the video simply says, “I don’t need this. Peace out.”

@hannahsiren Im going back to my roots of serving ice cream until i die ♬ ok – 🫡

In the comments section, many users related to Hannah’s point, with some saying they had experienced a similar shift in mentality.

“I’m scared to lose the serving money,” one user wrote.

“I made $1200 over mother’s day weekend,” another added. “How am I supposed to leave this life.”

“I literally left my big girl job to go back to serving and now I work less and make more lmao,” offered a third.

“Literally same when some nights I make more hourly as a bartender than a nurse,” another TikToker observed.

However, some pointed out issues with a career in serving.

For example, a 2015 study claimed that servers experience more stress than neurosurgeons. Furthermore, servers face other difficulties not experienced by those with office jobs, such as the consequences of being on your feet all day and the possibility of danger when working with hot food and drinks.

“Waiting jobs don’t have pension plans and insurance coverages tho,” noted a user. “It’s all out of pocket.”

“It’s honestly so worth not getting treated poorly by management or customers and inconsistent hours though,” a second shared.

“It’s so tough. Best mental decision I ever made was leaving the restaurant industry tho,” recalled an additional TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Hannah via email.