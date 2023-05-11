‘Did you even read it?’: Student catches professor using AI to give her feedback

A college student claims to have caught her professor using artificial intelligence to give feedback. She suspects he didn’t even read her paper.

In the video, Rai (@raipotpie) showed why the feedback her professor gave her made her suspicious of their grading methods even though she got an A. She showed viewers that he complimented her use of heading and subheading, which made the “paper easy to follow and understand.”

Reader, Rai did not use any headings or subheadings.

“Did you even read it?” she questions.

Rai took it a step further and pasted her professor’s feedback into an AI content detector. According to the site she used, her professor’s comments were 99% AI-generated.

“Yeah, he used [ChatGPT] for my feedback,” Rai says.

The video has more than half a million views on TikTok and hundreds of comments.

“To be fair, I used AI for my outline. Touché,” Rai wrote in the caption.

The TikToker went on to say in the comment section that she doesn’t blame her professor for not wanting to sit and grade since she had no desire to sit and write.

Some commenters pointed out that, in their experience, the AI detectors weren’t very accurate.

“Those AI detectors think the US constitution is like 98% AI generated so I wouldn’t trust them much. The headings thing is a big tell though lol,” one person said.

“I’ve double checked my own work on several sites and those ai checkers think it’s ai generated even when i don’t use chatgpt,” another wrote.

One commenter shared that their calculus professor copied and pasted the same exam feedback for “literally every student.”

Another person shared that some larger schools use auto-generated feedback. Another added that their undergraduate school had a salesforce-based platform with “picklists for feedback that lined up with a rubric.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rai via Twitter direct message.