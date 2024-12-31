‘Pillsbury you got some splainin’ to do’: Customer buys strawberry Pillsbury Toaster Strudels. Then he opens the box

A customer is demanding answers from Pillsbury after buying a six-count box of strawberry Toaster Strudels and only receiving two.

Featured Video

“Merry Christmas to me,” TikToker Nick (@kadaddle) sarcastically starts out his video. It was posted on Christmas and has since racked up over 266,000 views.

He shows how inside the cardboard box there are only two Toaster Strudels encased in the plastic packaging. The packaging is sealed. Oddly enough, all six icing packets are in the box.

“There’s literally two,” he says, referring to the strudels while shaking the bag. “This is sealed.”

Advertisement

To prove that the bag is sealed, the content creator picks up the plastic bag and tilts it side to side several times. The two Toaster Strudels go from one side to the other but never fall out. “There’s two [expletive] Toaster Strudels in the box, dude,” he says.

In the caption, Nick attempts to bring this to Pillsbury’s attention, tagging the company. “WHERE ARE THE REST OF THEM??” he questions.

Viewers call out Pillsbury

And he is getting some some help. Viewers are also tagging Pillsbury in the comments section. “@Pillsbury you got some splainin’ to do,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“@Pillsbury why you do this man dirty?” another questioned.

Others shared their own experiences with Toaster Strudel glitches.

“I had a box with all dough no filling,” one user wrote.

“[This] happened to my bf recently. He had 3 toaster strudels and a bunch of icing. And I think one time he didn’t get any icing in the box,” a second shared.

Advertisement

Some are urging the TikToker to email the company. It apparently has a reputation of sending good coupons to make up for mistakes.

“Email them, they will send you a coupon for a free box. But on the up side those two get three toppings each!” one optimistic commenter wrote.

“Oh, that package is SEALED … that’s an email straight to them for some free stuff,” another said.

On Pillsbury’s site, it urges customers to reach out with complaints through phone, mail, or website contact form.

Advertisement

What did Nick do with the Toaster Strudels?

In response to comments, Nick shared that he consumed the two Toaster Strudels and the icing. “I happily ate my 2 toaster strudels,” he said. “I drank them thangs.”

How could this have happened?

According to Cognex, food manufacturers have quality inspections, where they should catch “the presence or absence of products inside the packaging before they leave the facility.”

Advertisement

This wouldn’t be the first time a store-bought food product that shouldn’t have passed quality control made it into a consumer’s home.

Recently, a woman bought Tyson Chicken Fries only to be met with chicken rings when she opened the bag. Another shopper claimed her Kraft Mac and Cheese had no cheese in the box.

But something may be better than nothing. This Sam’s Club shopper bought a variety pack of Canada Dry Ginger Ale. But when she cracked open the cans, there was nothing inside.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nick via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Pillsbury’s parent company, General Mills, via media contact form.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.