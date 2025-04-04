‘Reading every label Is getting so tiring’: Man buys Nike Dri-FIT sock pack. Then he notices something different about them

If you’ve been a long-time buyer of Nike Dri-FIT socks, but haven’t been satisfied with them lately, this may be the reason. A TikToker named Drew (@drewspace7) claims the popular athletic brand used to manufacture this particular product with 100% cotton.

However, he says the corporation has pivoted away from this manufacturing approach. Instead, it’s blended more than 30% of synthetic materials, like polyester, in its Dri-FIT line. He argued that these are effectively plastic components, which people shouldn’t be wearing.

Nike’s website lists its Dri-FIT socks as containing 61-67% cotton. Other substances include anywhere from 30-36% polyester, along with 2% spandex and 1% nylon.

Drew begins his video by holding up a package of white Nike Dri-FIT socks to the camera.

“Does anyone else remember when these socks were cotton?” he asks. “Like when, Nike Dri-FIT socks, the reason that they’re called Dri-FIT socks is because they keep your feet dry.”

He states that this feature of the Nike product was the reason why he purchases them.

“Even when your feet sweat, because cotton is a natural fiber that absorbs sweat. So that’s why your feet don’t smell when you wear cotton,” he says. “That’s why your armpits don’t smell when you wear cotton.”

However, he states that this isn’t the case when it comes to other clothing materials. Specifically, he highlights a popular fabric that’s synthetically manufactured and used in many garments.

“Polyester, is plastic. Polyester is plastic. If you are, if you look at your clothes, and you see polyester, you are putting plastic on your skin,” he says. “Number one, that’s why you smell. ‘Cause plastic doesn’t absorb any moisture.”

He continues, “Number two: like why are we wearing plastic on our bodies? It’s terrible for you. It’s absolutely terrible for you.”

Next, Drew blasts how much Nike is charging for the 6-pack of white Dri-FIT socks, which he says now include polyester.

“Twenty-four dollars for six socks that are 30%, more than 30% plastic,” he rants. “It just doesn’t make sense to me. And you can’t find 100% like anywhere. It’s like it doesn’t exist anymore. It’s very strange.”

Cotton vs. polyester

A quick search of Amazon’s 100% cotton socks collection reveals that there are indeed some manufacturers dedicated to producing wholly cotton garments. Furthermore, businesses like Cottonique tout that it uses nothing but cotton in the socks it distributes. Q for Quinn also offers socks made entirely out of cotton, but that it also sells ones that are 98% cotton as well.

A Google search for 100% cotton socks did bring up search results for businesses that don’t offer garments made entirely out of cotton. For instance, Bombas, which came up in this search result, allows users to filter by cotton as a material for its clothing. However, one of the socks selected with this option revealed socks that are composed of 76% cotton, 21% Polyester, and 3% Elastane.

According to Sewport, Polyester is a shortform name for a polymer that goes by “Polyethylene terephthalate, PET, [or] microfiber.” The outlet goes on to state that despite it’s plastic origin, it’s “very breathable” and has “high moisture-wicking abilities.”

The country that supplies most of the world’s polyester is China, and the material can be washed “cold, warm, or hot.” Moreover a slew of clothes are made with this substance, everything from “Shirts, pants, hoodies, dresses, jackets, underwear, [and] socks.” Additionally, other products such as “blankets, hats, sheets, rope, [and] upholstery,” also contain Polyester.

What’s polyester made of?

The website went on to state that the material is “derived from petroleum.” Speaking to its ubiquity, Sewport corroborated Drew’s claim, stating it’s “one of the world’s most popular textiles.”

It should be mentioned that some of these polymers are created from “plant-based” origins, namely ethylene. This chemical “is a constituent of petroleum that can also be derived from other sources.” That doesn’t mean that Polyester is necessarily sustainable, however. As the site writes, “most” of these polymers are not bio-degradable “and polyester production…contribute[s] to pollution around the world.”

Additionally, the outlet wrote that it’s often mixed in with cotton in order to improve the “durability” of garments. Another benefit of adding polyester to clothing blends is that it “improves the shrinkage…and wrinkling profile” of items. Not to mention because of its stalwart resistance “to environmental conditions…it [is] ideal for long-term use in [the] outdoor[s].”

Viewers long for quality clothing

One user highlighted another brand that makes all-cotton socks. “Costco Kirkland brand socks are still 100% cotton,” they wrote.

Another person also echoed Drew’s sentiments, citing their desire for all cotton clothing all the time. “I want 100% COTTON everything! Why is it so hard to find? Don’t buy it if it’s not,” they said.

One TikToker also stated that the polyester apocalypse has ravaged humanity for quite some time. However, they seemed to at least be thankful more people are recognizing this phenomenon.

“We’ve been living through a polyester pandemic and ppl are just now realizing. Unfortunately this is another outcome of corporate greed,” they said. “Use materials that cost less to produce while continuously raising prices. Also polyester is TERRIBLE for the environment.”

Someone else said one of the drawbacks of Polyester is that it doesn’t sustain its look as long as entirely cotton offerings: “And the material pills so quick. Making your socks look old and dingy.”

But one person was willing to compromise. Their rule of thumb is to go with 70% cotton minimum.

“No bc I literally won’t buy anything that isn’t at least 70% natural fibers,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Drew via TikTok comment and Nike via email.



