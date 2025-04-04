‘And Toyota is already overpriced’: Toyota dealership salesman shares which models will be affected by the tariffs. Here’s what you can do about it

Do the new tariffs mean car buyers in the United States will pay 25% more for a new Toyota? Well, maybe, and maybe not.

TikTok user Rohrman Toyota (@rohrmantoyota) has a message for new car buyers.

And that is when it comes to the Trump administration’s new tariffs you may have options.

While it is true that Japan is Toyota’s home base, not all of its vehicles are exported from that country. Some of the factory locations may come as a pleasant surprise to folks in the market for a new car.

The dealership posted its information in a recent TikTok made on Wednesday. The video now has over 931,100 views.

How Toyota tariffs will affect the car business

“Tariffs are coming Tuesday,” the Rohrman rep announces, referring to the international wide tariffs announced by the White House on Thursday.

“Let’s walk around the Toyota dealership and figure out what vehicles are manufactured [in the U.S.] and what vehicles may be affected by the tariffs,” he tells viewers.

The 2025 Tundra, he claims, will not be affected as they are manufactured in San Antonio, Texas. The 2025 Sierra, the “hottest-selling minivan in the market” is also likely tariff-free as it is made in Princeton, Indiana.

“No tariffs!” he states.

However, the 2025 4Runner and the 2025 Prius will likely be affected by the tariff as the year progresses.

Other cars he claims will remain tariff-free include the new Corolla, Highlander, and Camry.

Vehicles made outside the U.S., including the BZ4X, Tacoma, GR-Corolla, Land Cruiser, and RAV4 will likely face future price increases.

The vehicles are made in Japan, Mexico, and Canada.

“We will include a list of all the cars that are from Toyota that we know are getting the tariffs and the ones that aren’t.

However, he acknowledges, “What we don’t know is what actually’s going to get affected with tariffs. So stay tuned.”

The dealership then shares a list of where different Toyota makes are manufactured. Camry, Corolla, Corolla Cross, Grand Highlander, Highlander, Sequoia, Sienna, and Tundra are all listed as being manufactured in the USA.

Therefore, they should not be subject to any kind of import tariff.

How car tariffs work

A tariff is essentially a tax that consumers pay when they buy an imported product. The amount is calculated as a percentage of the value of the import. If a car is generally valued at $31,250 then a 25% tariff on the vehicle would be $7,825.

According to Car and Driver, the automotive industry has been steeling itself for the Trump administration’s long-promised tariffs, most of which went into effect this Thursday.

“Many automakers have anticipated this spike in demand and have built and shipped in as much inventory as possible from non-U.S. auto plants before the tariffs hit,” AutoPacific president Ed Kim told Car and Driver.

Will Hardeman, managing partner of Continental Automotive Group, stated, “Car dealers are good at reacting to conditions in the marketplace.”

“Whether things are getting more expensive or we have limited supply or excess supply, we have to curate our offerings and inventory according to consumer demand.”

Will the tariffs affect current stock?

“All current inventory in stock is unaffected by the tariffs, but incoming units will be subject to them,” Chris Martinez, general manager at Mercedes-Benz of San Antonio, told the magazine.

In other words, vehicles currently in stock at dealerships will be unaffected by the new tariffs. Dealerships may ride out the storm if the President reverses some or all of the tariffs. Some predict car prices may not be affected.

However, Peter Nagle, automotive economist for S&P Global Mobility, told CNN that’s likely not the case. He said, “There’s probably not a vehicle on the market today that wouldn’t be affected in some form or fashion by tariffs.”

“I would think prices would start to change in the one-to-two weeks after the tariffs go into effect,” he concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Toyota via email for a statement.

Viewers respond

One viewer complained, “They’re already overpriced.”

However, many viewers stated they would stick with Toyota due to quality issues.

One user wrote, “The ones made in Japan are better made.”

Another viewer stated, “Honestly until the American cars meet the same or close to the same build quality as Japanese cars, I’ll stick with Japanese-made.”

Some reacted to the video by noting that none of the inventory currently in the dealership would be affected.

“No tariffs on existing inventory,” one wrote.

Another added, “But if it’s already in stock or in transit… there is no tariff!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Rohrman Toyota via TikTok comment and messenger for further comment.

