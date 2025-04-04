‘You got CHAT FISHED’: Woman starts texting a new guy. Then they go on their first date

A woman believes she caught a man “red-handed” using ChatGPT to interact with her. Ambria Yvette (@ambria.yvette) first suspected a potential romantic interest was getting artificially intelligent help to formulate responses due to his grammar. Particularly, his constant use of em dashes in his texts.

Moreover, when they finally met in person, she thought there was a massive disparity between the way he texted and spoke.

Dating AI?

Yvette begins her video by stating that she was almost entirely sure a man she recently was talking to used AI for their correspondence.

“I’m pretty sure the guy I was texting was using Chat-GPT,” she writes in a text overlay of her clip.

She continues, “I’m only saying that because of the format of text. Like, the format that he would text was like, a little different. It was always these dashes in between sentences.”

The TikToker explains what raised her suspicions. “It was a little weird. I’m gonna insert it so y’all see what I’m talking about,” she says, which she does in a follow-up video.

Initially, she thought the man was “really great at formatting his words [and] communicating.”

Yvette adds that because of this, she was excited about actively engaging with this individual.

“And then he would respond to each thing that I would say. When he responded he had a paragraph for each different topic that I would say in the message,” she says. “So I’m like OK, period, he’s locked in with, you know, what I’m talking about.”

However, she states that their “first date,” was a different story.

“This man is mute. Mute. He had a thick accent but I’m like OK I still, you should be saying,” she says. “…It wasn’t even close to how he text. So I’m like OK, maybe he’s just nervous, I don’t know.”

Following this, Yvette shares more of her story time regarding the potential romantic love interest.

“We leave the date or whatever, he starts messaging me again. And, this time the format was different,” she says. “I feel like now that he was comfortable with me, he may have felt like, ‘OK, now I’m comfortable. She’s seen how I talk or whatever.’ He started actually texting the way he talks.”

This sounded off a mental alarm in her brain.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, you’re texting a little different now. Was that you texting me before our date?’ He was like, ‘Yeah…like why wouldn’t…who else would it have been?’”

Yvette believes she already knew the answer to this question.

“Chat,” she says into the camera. “That’s who. So I’m just like, it’s very different. I’m like, go back up. Look how, look at the format, look at the paragraphs. Now you’re like texting saying, ‘am’ instead of ‘I am.’ Like am home. I am home is that what you’re trying to say?”

Yvette continues, “It’s just like no, babe. This is not gonna work for me. I’m like, maybe I should ask Chat?”

Follow-up

In a follow-up video, Yvette posted screenshots of her text message conversation with the man in question. It does appear extremely likely that the man was using ChatGPT. Many viewers in the comments pointed out details like the AI ending paragraphs in open-ended questions to continue the conversation, calling Yvette “partner” and lots of em-dashes.

In another video, she shares how she flat-out asked him if he uses ChatGPT, to which the man admitted that he does. Afterward, she asks him to honestly tell her if he uses it with her. However, the man denies ever doing so, utilizing an exclamation point in his response.

Yvette said that he was “yelling” at her via text with this reply. Next, she followed up by telling the man that she caught him “red-handed” before the video comes to a close.

Viewers are convinced the man is lying

Throngs of users who replied to her videos on the topic thought that he was indeed utilizing ChatGPT for their back-and-forth. In fact, one person believed the man was still using the application to interact with her.

“It’s him STILL using chat gpt to respond to these accusations,” they said.

Whereas another person believed the man simply wasn’t replying to her at all. Speculating that he may’ve set up a bot to message her.

“Baby I think you might be talking directly to AI,” they penned.

However, another individual said they often like to implement em dashes whenever they’re texting. They attributed this to being an avid reader. “He may not be lying. Maybe he grew up a reader. I love using — when texting. I hope no one thinks I’m using ChatGPT,” they wrote.

This was echoed by someone else who enjoys utilizing em dashes as well. “As someone who uses — a lot, I hate that its now so heavily associated with ChatGPT,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Yvette via TikTok comment for further information.



