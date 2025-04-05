‘I buy these all the time’: Woman buys viral Walmart Tracfone, raves about it. Should you consider switching?

A certain Tracfone has been all the rage online—and this customer is more than happy with her purchase.

Featured Video

In a TikTok with over 91,000 views, mom and content creator Teysha (@teysha_p) gives a glowing review of her Walmart Tracfone.

The phone in question is a Tracfone Moto G Play 4G 2024, which retails for $39.88 at Walmart. The superstore is offering a deal where customers receive a free year of service with the device purchase, which is a $125 value. Also included is unlimited carryover of data, talk, and text services.

Teysha explains that she first saw the phone because it was going viral on TikTok. She decided to get the phone for her children.

Advertisement

“The phone looks nice. It’s a good size for kids. One year of service is $50, and boom. There you go,” Teysha says in the video.

Users weigh in on Walmart’s Tracfone

In the comments, users react to Teysha’s phone review.

“I did that and it was the best thing. Plus, it has good service and you can control the apps for them,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“It’s not a year of service, technically. You’ll still have to pay for minutes. The year of service covers the number. Basically so [the phone] doesn’t lose its number when you run out of minutes,” a second person clarified.

“Decent, fast phone. And definitely good for kids just to play games on or as their daily phone,” came a fourth comment.

How much do Tracfone plans cost?

Tracfone’s one-year plans with Moto G Play phones include 1,500 minutes (talk), 1,500 texts, and 1.5 GB of data with unlimited carryover. With unlimited carryover, users’ texts, minutes, and data will not expire as long as their phone plan is active.

Advertisement

The phone company offers an array of service plans, including monthly, quarterly, six-month and 12-month plans. Plans go as low at $15 for a 30 day plan with unlimited talk, text, and 1GB of carryover data. The most expensive plan is a $384 annual plan that offers unlimited talk, text, 240 GB of carryover data, and a hotspot.

Tracfone defines a service period as “the length of time your service plan is active.” As users mentioned in Teysha’s comments, a service plan keeps a customer’s number active, but does not necessarily give them unlimited data and minutes within that period. A customer would need to refill their minutes and data within the service period to continue calling and texting.

Once a service period ends, a customer does not have access to any unused calls, text messages or data.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Teysha P via TikTok message and Tracfone via email for more information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.