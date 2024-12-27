‘I’m unsure what I was expecting but that wasn’t it’: Woman demands answers after opening up pack of Tyson Chicken Fries

A TikToker was thrown for a loop when she opened what was supposed to be a bag of Tyson Crispy Chicken Fries but found something else entirely.

“I wanted cripsy chicken fries,” Lauren (@mzlauren1) told over 138,000 viewers as she put a bag of Tyson’s frozen Crispy Chicken Fries on display. “Y’all see what it says, right? That’s what I bought at the store, right?”

But when Lauren got home and opened the bag to throw those fries into the oven, she says she found something entirely different. Rather than long strips of chicken fries, the bag was filled with what she calls chicken rings.

“Make it make sense!” she pleaded. “This clearly says Crispy Chicken Fries. And you see the picture, right? So why, when I open it, I get these? I’m so confused.”

Does Tyson sell chicken rings?

Lauren wasn’t the only one confused by the accidental bait-and-switch that seemed to be going on here.

It’s strange enough to open up a product and find something entirely different from what you believed you were purchasing. But this particular scenario is made even more strange due to the uncertainty surrounding whether Tyson even sells chicken rings.

“I was not even aware Tyson made chicken rings so I am extremely confused,” wrote @majesticunicorn92.

A product described as “chicken rings” is not found on Tyson’s website. The Daily Dot has reached out to the company via email for more information.

Some viewers came up with their own theories.

“Those White Castle chicken rings,” @iheartzee suggested. “Mine look just [like] that and they be hitting too.”

Mostly, people were just as surprised as Lauren by the unexpected appearance of chicken rings—but felt like she got an upgrade compared to the Tyson crispy chicken fries.

“I’m unsure what I was expecting but that wasn’t it,” @pralinecrumble admitted. “i can’t breathe!!”

“I wouldn’t even be mad fr I love chicken rings,” said @brebell72.

Another added, “I mean I get what you saying but them chicken rings hit.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lauren via TikTok comment.

