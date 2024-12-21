‘Y’all ain’t delivering’: Customer demands answers after opening 5 different boxes of Kraft Mac and cheese

A TikToker calls out Kraft after several boxes of mac and cheese were missing an essential ingredient: The powdered cheese.

Featured Video

In a video with over 22,000 views, TikToker Mama GriffenChicken (@griffenchicken) shows three open boxes of Kraft mac and cheese. She holds three packets, which typically hold powdered cheese that can be mixed into a sauce for the pasta.

“Three more pouches. Absolutely empty,” she says, shaking the packets. “This makes five boxes without cheese now.”

The TikToker explains that the situation has been particularly distressing, as her son, who has autism and is mostly nonverbal, asked for the mac and cheese.

Advertisement

“When he asks for mac and cheese, I need to deliver,” she says.

The caption reads, “Now I get to pull powdered cheese out of thin air….”

Other buyers notice the same issue

The TikToker isn’t the only customer who says they have been duped by a cheese-less mac from Kraft recently. The Daily Dot previously reported on another TikToker who says she purchased multiple boxes of gluten-free Kraft mac and cheese without the cheese packet.

Advertisement

In the comments section, viewers say they’ve run into similar issues.

“I had one the other day with like 50 noodles in it,” a viewer says.

“I bought the family-size boxes, and the cheese is enough for half the noodles. it’s my daughter’s safe food too,” another writes.

“The last two boxes i had, the powder packets had small holes on them like they werent closed or sealed properly,” a third adds.

Advertisement

Others call out the brand for the potentially widespread issue.

“That’s wild that they will have those kinds of production errors and still charge like three bucks a box or w/e,” one writes.

“First the GF mac and cheese has no cheese powder, now this?? what’s going on with KD?” another asks.

“This reminds me of the girl and the gluten-free Kraft. What about a month ago? Buying like six boxes at different locations,” a viewer adds.

Advertisement

Can you buy cheese powder in bulk?

Other viewers suggest a potential solution: Buying bulk cheese powder.

“I had to buy the giant bottle of powder for my autistic son since KD has let us down,” one writes.

“This is exactly why I started buying my cheese powder in the bulk section. so I have some if I want an ez fix Mac n cheese,” another says.

Advertisement

Kraft’s response

Kraft Canada’s official TikTok page commented on Mama GriffenChicken’s video, writing, “Many apologies for the inconvenience! Please send us a DM with the UPC number and best buy date so we can make this right.”

In a video responding to the comment, the TikToker writes in the caption, “I can’t believe it. Well, now that we got their attention, let’s get some quality control and good ingredients for everyone. YA!!”

@griffenchicken now I get to pull powdered cheese out of thin air…. ♬ original sound – Mama GriffenChicken

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to the Mama GriffenChicken via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Kraft via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.